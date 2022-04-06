New Evidence Sheds Light on Alleged Massacre in Bucha, Kiev Region

By South Front

Global Research, April 06, 2022

South Front 4 April 2022

On April 3, the Ukrainian propaganda machine attempted another attack against Moscow. A few videos showing dozens of civilians who were allegedly killed by the Russian servicemen were widely spread by all the Ukrainian MSM.

The main thesis of the Ukrainian and Western media is that the Russian military left Bucha, causing huge civilian casualties. One of the main pieces of evidence was a video of the AFU driving along the city. Corpses of civilians were shown laying along the road.

The slightest analysis of the footage rose a lot of suspicions on its credibility. You can read more information HERE.

COMPARE THE TWO VIDEOS

Today, there are more interesting videos from Bucha shared by the Ukrainian military which may help to shed light on what did really happen in the town left by the Russian troops on March 30.

On April 2, a day before Ukrainian “journalists” came to Bucha to stage the horrific scenes on the streets, the National Police of Ukraine published a video of the mop up operation in Bucha.

The footage confirmed that:

there were no corpses laying on the streets. Not a single civilian confirmed that any mass shootings in the city.

Ukrainian demining teams who entered the town right after the Russian withdrawal had no work to do. They are seen walking on the streets along with civilians. Not a single mine left by the Russians was shown on the video.

Servicemen of the National Guard asked some of civilians if they need help, no of them replied asking for any immediate assistance, confirming that they are fine.

Only one man is seen killed in his car. It is not clear how did his death happen. Another victim was obviously a servicemen of one of the warring sides killed in clashes, whose corps is laying near a destroyed military equipment.

One of Ukrainian “patriots” made a comment on behaviour of the “Russian invaders”. After his own compatriots told Russian servicemen about his acute social awareness, Russian military checked his apartment but found only flags and a bunch of Ukrainian symbols. To add some drama to his case, the man claimed that the Russian soldier took him out “to kill him”, but suddenly changed his mind and brought the man to the military commander. The brave patriot only had a short peaceful conversation with Russian servicemen, with no tortures.

This video of the National Police of Ukraine, shot presumably on April 1 or earlier, does not really correspond to what the Ukrainian media published on April 3, trumpeting to the whole world that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation allegedly carried out a “mass massacre” of civilians.

As more photos are shared from the spot, more proves that the scene was staged appear.

As the main video proof from Bucha raised a lot of suspicions and was quickly disclaimed, it was accompanied by more fake photos allegedly made in the town.

Unfortunately, these attempts are even less effective and are evident lies. For example, notorious Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Arestovich published the photo of a woman tortured in Mariupol last week by Ukrainian Azov militants, claiming that she was a victim tortured by the Russians.

The photo was later deleted but was widely spread by the Ukrainian MSM, who even did not come together if it was in Gostomel or in Bucha. The Ukrainian media are trying their best to gain as much hype as possible, lying on any matter.

Photos of alleged Russian soldiers who staged the “genocide in Bucha” was spread in Ukrainian telegram channels.

In fact, Ukrainian media used a random photo of Yakut conscript soldiers, which was found in social networks.

These soldiers were demobilized a year ago. Now they were advised to hide their army photos so as not to be exposed in Ukrainian fakes.

Some of the victims in Bucha are people who were killed by the so-called Ukrainian territorial defense. This is confirmed by the Ukrainians themselves. The rest of the victims were killed in the shelling conducted by the AFU after the departure of Russian troops — this is indicated by a large number of craters from artillery strikes on the video.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Kiev’s information about the mass killings in the Ukrainian Butcha was not true, and the footage was staged.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that all the facts irrefutably confirm that the photos and video frames from Bucha are another staging of the Kiev regime for the Western media, as it was a case in Mariupol with the maternity hospital, as well as in other cities.

It was added that:

All units of the Russian troops completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30, and these shots appeared on the 4th day after that, when SBU officers and representatives of Ukrainian TV arrived there;

During the stay of Russian soldiers in Bucha, not a single civilian was injured;

452 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered and issued to civilians by Russian servicemen in the settlements of the Kiev region.

On April 4, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Russia sees a direct threat to international security in such provocations as in the Butchs. In turn, spokesperson of the Russian President Peskov claimed that Russia categorically rejects any accusations of involvement in the deaths of people in the Ukrainian Butcha, the topic should be discussed at the international level.

Peskov added that the videos distributed by Ukraine cannot be trusted, experts of the Russian Ministry of Defense have revealed signs of video forgery and fakes, facts and time lane also undermine the reliability of the statements of the Ukrainian side.

“We would demand that international leaders not rush into sweeping accusations and listen to Russia’s arguments.” -Peskov said.

In turn, the European Union has already claimed that its readiness to tighten sanctions against Russia and strengthen Kiev’s support in defense issues, according to German Foreign Minister Anna Lena Berbock on Twitter. European officials attribute this decision to the reports of the Ukrainian authorities about the events in Bucha. London followed their example.

Surprisingly, on April 4, London has not agreed to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council on the events in Bucha in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in Telegram.

The original source of this article is South Front

Copyright © South Front, South Front, 2022