US-NATO False Flags? Ukraine April 2022 vs. Kosovo January 1999

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, April 06, 2022

What is a false flag?

“A false flag is a political or military action carried out with the intention of blaming an opponent for it. Nations have often done this by staging a real or simulated attack on their own side and saying the enemy did it, as a pretext for going to war.” (BBC).

***

The April 2022 Bucha tragedy on the outskirts of Kiev is in some regards reminiscent of Ambassador William Walker’s accusation directed against Serbia’s security forces for the January 1999 “massacre of civilians” in Racak, Kosovo.

US-NATO’s war against Yugoslavia was upheld by the “international community” and the media as a “humanitarian peace-making” undertaking.

The following text was written at the height of the US-NATO bombing campaign in May 1999.

***

The January 1999 Racak Massacre

William G. Walker had been appointed Head of the OSCE Kosovo Verification Mission (KVM). A tailor-made assignment: Walker was well-known for his role in the “Iran-Contragate” scandal during the Reagan administration. The KLA insurgency was in many regards a “carbon copy” of the Nicaraguan Contras which had also been funded by drug money with covert support from the CIA.

In Kosovo, William G. Walker applied his skills in covert operations acquired in Central America. As head of the Kosovo Verification Mission (KVM), Walker maintained close links to the KLA military command in the field. From the outset of his mission in Kosovo, he used his position to pursue the interests of the US-NATO Alliance.

The so-called “Racak massacre” occurred shortly before the launching of the Rambouillet “peace initiative” (March 18, 1999), although it turned out to be a fake [False Flag], the Racak massacre nonetheless played a key role in “setting the stage” for NATO’s air raids against Yugoslavia which commenced on March 23-24, 1999.

William Walker declared (in his capacity as head of KVM) that the Yugoslav police had carried out a massacre of civilians at Racak on January 15th 1999. The Yugoslav authorities retorted that local police had in fact conducted an operation in this village against the Kosovo Liberation Army and that several KLA soldiers had died in cross-fire.

As later reported by several French newspapers (Le Monde, Le Figaro and Liberation), it was confirmed that the “Racak massacre” was indeed “fake” put together with a view to discrediting Belgrade:

“Eventually, even the Los Angeles Times joined in, running a story entitled “Racak Massacre Questions: Were Atrocities Faked?” The theory behind all these was that the KLA had gathered their own dead after the battle, removed their uniforms, put them in civilian clothes, and then called in the observers.”

Excerpt From Chapter III of Michel Chossudovsky’s US-NATO’s War of Aggression against Yugoslavia

.

According to Paul Watson reporting from Pristina for the Los Angeles Times (January 23, 1999)

.

Cloud of Controversy Obscures Truth About Kosovo Killings

For days now, a thick winter fog has shrouded a stretch of the road to Racak, and there’s no way around it for anyone who goes looking for the truth of how at least 40 ethnic Albanian villagers died there.

A week has passed since U.S. diplomat William Walker, who heads a team of international peace monitors here in separatist Kosovo province, accused Serbian security forces of “an unspeakable atrocity,” and what struck him then as horrific facts are slowly being obscured by a cloud of a different sort.

It is the sort that comes from the mouths of politicians and diplomats, rebels and soldiers, journalists and propagandists. Racak’s truth may yet melt into it and become part of the ugly mystery that is Balkan war.

Several French and British newspapers, with respected names like Le Figaro, Le Monde and the Times of London, have published stories suggesting that Walker and his monitors might have been duped by a conspiracy concocted by ethnic Albanian guerrillas.

The articles cite partial video footage, shot by a Serbian cameraman with Associated Press Television, of the police operation in the village of Racak on Jan. 15. The footage suggests that corpses were moved before peace monitors started investigating the next day, the reports claim. (emphasis added)

***

The OSCE Role in Relation to the Bucha massacre

It is worth noting that the OSCE representative in Ukraine has been involved in the assessment of the Bucha Tragedy.

Baseless accusations were directed against Russia on April 5, 2022, prior to the conduct of an OSCE investigation on the Bucha massacre.

Russia’s Withdrawal from Bucha?

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the periphery of Kiev had been announced by Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who was leading the Russian peace delegation in Istanbul:

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing an agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.” (emphasis added)

It is worth noting that the withdrawal of Russian troops (March 30) was confirmed by the Mayor of Bucha on March 31st. See video below.

***

Regarding Evidence: See the following articles

Massacre in Bucha. Was it a False Flag?

By Jens Bernert, April 05, 2022

Civilians were shot in Bucha, Ukraine, as reported by the Kiev government on April 3, 2022. The Russian army had withdrawn from the village on March 30. On March 31, the mayor of Bucha had reported joyfully and good-humoredly about the Russians‘ withdrawal in a video. There was no talk of deaths yet. They came later.

Video, Youtube (Upload 1. April 2022): „The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, confirmed the city’s liberation from Russian troops on March 31.“

New Evidences Shed Light on Alleged Massacre in Bucha, Kiev Region

By South Front, April 06, 2022

On April 3, the Ukrainian propaganda machine attempted another attack against Moscow. A few videos showing dozens of civilians who were allegedly killed by the Russian servicemen were widely spread by all the Ukrainian MSM.

The main thesis of the Ukrainian and Western media is that the Russian military left Bucha, causing huge civilian casualties. One of the main pieces of evidence was a video of the AFU driving along the city. Corpses of civilians were shown laying along the road.

The slightest analysis of the footage rose a lot of suspicions on its credibility. You can read more information HERE.

On April 2, a day before Ukrainian “journalists” came to Bucha to stage the horrific scenes on the streets, the National Police of Ukraine published a video of the mop up operation in Bucha.

For Video click here or title of article above

The footage confirmed that:

there were no corpses laying on the streets. Not a single civilian confirmed that any mass shootings in the city.

Ukrainian demining teams who entered the town right after the Russian withdrawal had no work to do. They are seen walking on the streets along with civilians. Not a single mine left by the Russians was shown on the video.

Servicemen of the National Guard asked some of civilians if they need help, none of them replied asking for any immediate assistance, confirming that they are fine.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2022