Jaime C.

Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story. Full Documentary by Oliver Stone (Original English Version)

By Oliver Stone

Global Research, April 07, 2022

Druppy Channel 25 October 2017

First published in January 2018

Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan Massacre helped oust President Yanukovych with Russia painted as the perpetrator. 

Oliver Stone interviews Russian President Vladimir PutinYanukovych and others exposing the role the U.S. played in destabilizing the region.

Watch the full documentary below.

The original source of this article is Druppy Channel

Copyright © Oliver StoneDruppy Channel, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-on-fire-the-real-story-full-documentary-by-oliver-stone-original-english-version/5626508

