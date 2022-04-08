Data points to Increased Mortality of the Vaccinated: Canada and Israel Are Suffering from “A Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated”

By Arsenio Toledo

Global Research, April 08, 2022

ChemicalViolence 28 March 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

What this article confirms is that there is a wave of hospitalizations and deaths of the vaccinated

The so-called Covid deaths statistics are erroneous and misleading.

The deaths are vaccine related. The real cause of mortality is not revealed by the health authorities.

***

More evidence has come in confirming that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines do not work.

Data from highly vaccinated countries like Canada and Israel shows that an overwhelming majority of new [alleged] COVID-19 cases and deaths have come from their fully vaccinated populations.

Canada and Israel are among the world’s most highly vaccinated nations. In Canada, 83 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and nearly half the population has received an additional dose. In Israel, 68 percent of the people are fully vaccinated and 58 percent have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More Than 10,000 Vaccinated People Catch Covid-19, Leading Many to Question if Vaccines Really Work

None of the vaccines that flooded Canada have saved it from its current COVID-19 onslaught. Data provided by the federal government of Canada itself shows that seven out of every 10 COVID-19 deaths are among the fully vaccinated.

The data was taken between Jan. 9 to 15. During that period, Canada had 683 COVID-19 deaths. Of those deaths, 22 were partially vaccinated, 194 were unvaccinated and 467 were fully vaccinated.

This means that 68 percent of COVID-19 deaths are fully vaccinated. If the fully and partially vaccinated deaths are combined, 71.5 percent of deaths will come from the vaccinated.

Previous data from the Canadian government confirms the fact that more vaccinated Canadians are dying from COVID-19.

Israel also suffering as fully vaccinated flood hospitals

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the country recorded 14,460 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 21. This is a nearly 12 percent increase from the number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, which was 12,929. (Related: Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD.)

Of the 14,460 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry reported that a vast majority of them were vaccinated.

According to the data, 83.1 percent of the new COVID-19 cases that day were vaccinated and just 16.1 percent were unvaccinated. The remaining 0.8 percent had no listed vaccination status.

Nearly 17 percent of all COVID-19 tests taken on Monday came back positive, a nearly two-time increase from a week ago, when just around 10 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive. This is the highest infection rate increase in Israel in more than a month.

The country’s infection coefficient, which gauges how infectious the current outbreak is, also rose to 1.33 – a 33 percent rise from just a week ago when the coefficient was just 1.00. This means Israel is experiencing another wave of COVID-19 cases, and it is accelerating.

Earlier last month, the medical director of one of the largest hospitals in Tel Aviv reported in an interview that between 70 to 80 percent of serious COVID-19 cases in their hospital were fully vaccinated individuals.

“Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated,” said Dr. Yaakov Jerris, director of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. “They had at least three injections. Between 70 and 80 percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just 20 to 25 percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from TrialSiteNews

The original source of this article is ChemicalViolence

Copyright © Arsenio Toledo, ChemicalViolence, 2022