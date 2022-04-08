Video: What the Great Reset Really Has in Store for Us

By Kristina Borjesson, Matthew Ehret-Kump, Iain Davis, Tom Luongo, and Whitney Webb

Global Research, April 08, 2022

The Whistleblower Newsroom presents excerpts from a riveting panel discussion among independent investigative journalists Iain Davis and Whitney Webb, Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review Matthew Ehret, political commentator and analyst Tom Luongo, and Moscow-based journalist Riley Waggaman, who talk about The Great Reset’s hallmarks, how it was kicked into high gear by a fraudulent covid pandemic, and how those fighting for the ultimate prize—total governance over all people and things–think the world and all humans in it, should be.

Titled “Russia and the Great Reset: Resistance or Complicity,” the panel discussion was hosted by Off Guardian and Unlimited Hangout.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/ZIzE63WI9DAk/

