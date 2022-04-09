Video Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: “These Vaccines are Killing the Young and the Old, They are Killing our Children”

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Global Research, April 09, 2022

Doctors for Covid Ethics

First posted on Global Research on December 30, 2021

***

“The proof is there. They are killing our children”

“These Vaccines are Killing the Young and the Old, They are Killing our Children”

Scroll down for Video

Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents that lie dormant (“sleeping”) in our bodies. These include many viruses such as Herpes zoster (shingles), Epstein-Barr-Virus (infectious mononucleosis), Cytomegaloviruses, bacteria – particularly tuberculosis – and parasites.

Moreover, our sentinel lymphocytes are vitally important in protecting us against tumors because they swiftly exterminate cancer cells that continually arise in our bodies. “Vaccine”- mediated destruction of these sentinel lymphocytes is going to have disastrous global consequences.

Patients with dreaded “old” infections such as tuberculosis and with malignant tumors will flood the hospitals around the world.

Video

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/fHIT55iM4Zv9/

Dr. Suchrit Bhakdi has spent his life practicing, teaching and researching medical microbiology and infectious diseases. He chaired the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany, from 1990 until his retirement in 2012.

He has published over 300 research articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology and parasitology, and served from 1990 to 2012 as Editor-in-Chief of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, one of the first scientific journals of this field that was founded by Robert Koch in 1887.

The original source of this article is Doctors for Covid Ethics

Copyright © Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Doctors for Covid Ethics, 2022