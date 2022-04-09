Jaime C.

Video: War in Ukraine: Truth and Lies. Endorse the Peace Negotiations: Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

Global Research, April 09, 2022

The withdrawal of Russian troops from the periphery of Kiev had been announced by Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who was leading the Russian peace delegation in Istanbul:

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing an agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.”  (emphasis added)

It is worth noting that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the village of Buch on the outskirts of Kiev was confirmed by the Mayor of Bucha on March 31st.

The video interview with Michel Chossudovsky addresses the historical context as well as recent events focussing on  the peace negotiations as well as the alleged accusations directed against Russia of having killed civilians in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

