Putin Fell into Biden’s Trap

By Eric Zuesse

Global Research, April 11, 2022

***

On Sunday, February 10th, Russia’s RT News headlined “NATO to station permanent force in east – Stoltenberg”, and reported — basically admitted — that Putin’s main international objective of preventing continuance of NATO’s enlargement right up to Russia’s borders was boomeranging and producing the exact opposite result, an acceleration of NATO’s enlargement:

The change comes after the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the bloc’s chief says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the bloc will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on the eastern flank to deter Russia. The move comes in response to Moscow’s military campaign against Ukraine.

In an interview published by The Telegraph on Saturday, Stoltenberg explained that the US-led military organisation has been focused on “a very fundamental transformation” in order to better reflect the “new reality” in Europe.

“We have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a more longer-term adaptation of NATO,” he said, adding that the decisions on the matter are expected at the bloc’s summit in Madrid, Spain in June.

This is part of the reset which we have to make, which is to move from tripwire deterrence to something which is more about deterrence by denial or defense. This is already in process.

Stoltenberg said last month that the bloc had 40,000 troops “under direct command,” mostly in Eastern Europe.The group’s individual members are supplying Kiev with weapons, ranging from anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile systems to tanks and armored fighting vehicles.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it views NATO’s expansion eastward as a threat to its security, and listed Ukraine’s aspirations to join the bloc one day as one of the reasons for launching its offensive.

This admission comes after, on April 2nd, RT had already headlined “Finland can join NATO without referendum – president”.

On April 7th, Reuters bannered “Prospect of Finland, Sweden joining NATO discussed at Brussels meeting: State Dept. official”.

On April 8th, CNN headlined “US readies for long-term European security ramp-up after Russia’s invasion”, and opened:

“The top US military general this week endorsed creating permanent US bases in Eastern Europe as a response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.” On April 9th, CNN bannered “Finland and Sweden could soon join NATO, prompted by Russian war in Ukraine”, and opened: “Finland and Sweden could soon join NATO, moves that would likely infuriate Moscow and that officials say would further underscore Russia’s strategic error in invading Ukraine.”

The person who basically controls whether or not NATO will expedite, retard, or else entirely block, a new country (such as Ukraine, or Finland, or Sweden) being admitted into the U.S.-created anti-Russian military alliance, which is NATO, is the President of the United States, and no one else. NATO is an extension of that one individual’s geostrategy. All U.S. allies (vassal nations) must adhere to that geostrategy.

By Russia’s invading Ukraine before Ukraine invaded its breakaway former Donbass region (which the U.S. and its NATO anti-Russian alliance had for years been training, arming, and preparing, Ukraine to do), Russia thereby became the international ‘villain’ in this war (simply by being the first of the two to invade, and, so, widely considered to be ‘the aggressor’ in it), and, thereby, scared so many people in the nearby neutralist countries, into wanting their own Government to join the anti-Russian alliance ‘for safety’s sake’ against a Russian invasion such as Russia had just done to Ukraine, even though (and few of these people probably even had thought much about this) by doing that, their own land will then become among the ones against which Russia’s missiles and nuclear weapons will become targeted against (and are not now being targeted against).

It’s an invitation, in other words, to their own becoming direct targets in the U.S.-planned World War III, which the U.S. Government (ever since at least 2006) has been planning to ‘win’ — and no longer for the U.S. to be using its nuclear weapons only in order to PREVENT a global nuclear war from ever breaking out.

Biden’s plan to conquer Russia is being skillfully carried out as a continuation of the plan that his predecessor, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama, had brilliantly started secretly and only privately by no later than 2010, and which then started actively being planned within the Administration and the top level of Google corporation by no later than 23 June 2011, and that was held-off from enabling Putin to become aware of the plan’s possible existence until 2012, after Obama would become re-elected to a second term.

Prior to that election, Obama had successfully deceived Putin (just as he had earlier deceived the Nobel committee) into believing that the U.S. wanted, in his second term of office, to come to a mutually amicable arrangement with Russia, so that both countries would be able to move forward together in peace and continue to have the (ever since 1945) existing nuclear meta-strategy, of “M.A.D.” or Mutually Assured Destruction — meaning that nuclear weapons would NEVER be used by either side for any aggressive purpose, but ONLY in order to RESPOND to an attacker that is first to use nuclear weapons against it.

In America’s secret 2006 change-over to now planning to use its nuclear weapons in order to blitz-attack Russia so fast that Russia’s retaliatory weapons would be destroyed and disabled within just five minutes or even less, “M.A.D.” became replaced, in U.S. planning, by “Nuclear Primacy” — the plan to attain ultimately that extreme degree of nuclear supremacy so as to then blitz-invade and, basically, just annihilate, Russia.

Putin was fooled by Obama, and therefore he was almost totally unprepared for Obama’s February 2014 coup (run by Victoria Nuland) that grabbed Ukraine, whose nearest border to Moscow is within just a five-minute missile-striking distance from hitting the Kremlin — beheading “The Bear.”

The intended future from this is, of course, a world in which the U.S. Government will be the dictator to ALL countries, and the castrated United Nations that U.S. President Harry S. Truman’s Administration shaped, will become totally replaced by whatever America’s aristocracy — the billionaires who effectively own all successful U.S. national politicians and thereby control that Government — want.

It will be like a vast corporation, that’s controlled by its top few stockholders. This will be the world that coming generations will be living in, unless the main countries that are trying to prevent that — Russia and China in particular — will, somehow, become enabled to reverse the direction that the world now seems to be hurtling into (regardless of what the publics everywhere might want).

Our descendants will, now, likely be experiencing that world. This is what is actually now at stake, for everybody, and especially for their descendants. It is at stake now in Ukraine, and, sadly, everywhere. The future is at stake there, for everywhere.

*

