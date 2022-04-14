The More You Vax, the Weaker Your Immune System Becomes￼

By Steve Kirsch

Global Research, April 14, 2022

Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter 6 April 2022

Independent data from the UK and New Zealand show the same thing: the more you vaccinate, the greater your chance of getting infected. It was supposed to be the other way around, wasn’t it?

It doesn’t get any more insane than this: the more you vaccinate, the greater your chance of getting COVID. Vaccinate 3 times and your risk of getting COVID is 3 times worse than an unvaccinated person.

Government data from Australia, New Zealand, the UK, shows that the more you vaccinate, the more likely you are to being infected:

So the vaccine is working exactly the OPPOSITE of what it is supposed to do. It is helping you to get the virus!!!

In any rational world, we would stop the vaccines immediately.

But, hey, this isn’t a rational world.

Instead of stopping the vaccines, the UK government stopped the data

I’m serious. You can’t make this up. Check this out:

Summary

When the numbers show the vaccine not only don’t work and are harming people, they fix that by stopping the collection and release of the data.

This is how science now works. It’s about belief in authority, not data transparency and evidence. The latter is “old school” thinking.

Your government wants you to know that they can always be trusted to do what is good for people and you shouldn’t ask questions, but just blindly follow what you are told to do.

