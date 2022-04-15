Day 51: Russia warns US of ‘unpredictable consequences’ over Ukraine aid

Russian missile cruiser, Moskva, is seen moored in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, on May 10, 2013. (Reuters File Photo)

Russia has warned the US there will be “unpredictable consequences” if Washington keeps arming Ukraine, The Washington Post reports.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the Post quoted Russia saying in a diplomatic note to the US.

The report comes two days after Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia will view US and NATO vehicles transporting weapons on Ukrainian territory as legitimate military targets.

Any attempts by the West to inflict significant damage on Russia’s military or its separatist allies in Ukraine will be “harshly suppressed,” he told the TASS news agency.

Russia said Friday it has struck a military target on the edge of Kiev with cruise missiles, promising more strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

Powerful explosions and air raid sirens were heard in the Ukrainian capital early after Russia’s lead warship sank following a fire in the Black Sea.

The blasts appeared to be among the most significant in the country’s capital since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east of Ukraine.

Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had also completely taken control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

On Wednesday, Moscow said 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered near the steel plant.

Mariupol has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks. It has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia’s new strikes came after its Black Sea flagship, the Moskva missile cruiser, sank after being seriously damaged in an explosion and fire. Ukraine claimed responsibility for what it termed a “successful missile strike”, using a locally-made Neptune anti-ship missile.

Russia’s defense ministry said the Soviet-era vessel sank late on Thursday as it was being towed to port.

The ship reportedly could carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its loss would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to it in an early morning video address in which he warned of Russian intentions to target the eastern Donbas region, including Mariupol.

Zelensky paid homage to all “those who halted the progress of the endless convoys of Russian military equipment” and “those who showed that Russian ships can go down to the bottom”.

US flooding more weapons into Ukraine

The Biden administration approves another military aid package for Ukraine.

As the raging conflict enters its 51st day, several parts of the country continue to be bombed.

According to Ukrainian officials, hundreds of people have died since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the military operation.

Ukraine has received military support from many Western powers, including the United States.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will send an additional $800 million worth of military and other security aid to Ukraine and step up intelligence sharing.

According to the UN, approximately 4.736 million Ukrainians have fled their country. The vast majority of those displaced people – some 2.6 million – have sought refuge in neighboring Poland.

The Russian defense ministry said Friday its strategic rocket forces “eliminated up to 30 Polish mercenaries” in a strike on the village of Izyumskoe, not far from the city of Kharkiv.

Canada said it was sending 150 military personnel to Poland to assist Polish authorities with processing and resettling millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Meanwhile, Poland’s foreign minister said the eastern flank of NATO needs stronger defense after US President Joe Biden spoke to leaders from the region about security.

One of Putin’s closest allies warned that if Sweden and Finland joined the NATO military alliance, Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in an exclave in the heart of Europe.

Russia possesses the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear warheads and, along with China and the United States, is one of the global leaders in hypersonic missile technology.

‘Nuclear threat’

CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday that Russia’s threat to potentially use tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine cannot be taken lightly.

The CIA, however, has not seen a lot of practical evidence reinforcing that concern, Burns added.

Burns spoke at Georgia Tech of what he alleged as “potential desperation” and setbacks dealt to President Putin.

For those reasons, he said, “none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons”.

Tactical and low-yield nuclear weapons refer to those designed for use on the battlefield, of which some experts estimate Russia has about 2,000 that can be delivered by air, naval and ground forces.

The CIA director also accused China of being “a silent partner” in Russia’s “aggression” in Ukraine.

Burns said China posed the “greatest challenge” and “most profound test” the agency had ever had to deal with, as he marked his first year in charge of the spy agency.

