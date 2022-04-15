Joe Biden Attacked Hillary Clinton for Months During 2016 Presidential Bid, Laptop From Hell Reveals

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci

For the Biden family’s enemies, the ‘laptop from hell’ left behind by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop in 2019 has been the gift that keeps on giving, offering lurid details on a debilitating addiction to crack and hookers and, more seriously, a potentially illegal scheme featuring the exchange of cash for access to his powerful father.

Joe Biden sent members of his family and officials a series of articles on former secretary of state Hillary Clinton designed to ruin her image among Democrats during her 2016 bid for the presidency, a fresh batch of emails released by the Daily Mail shows.

Two of the emails were sent in October 2015, shortly before Biden, who was then serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, dropped out of the 2016 race. Another was sent in February 2016, as Mrs. Clinton faced off against democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The first email, sent to ‘Supporters’, including Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Owens, his brother Jim, and others, including Hunter on 2 October, contained a link to a Real Clear Politics repost of a Washington Post piece on Clinton’s ‘plunging’ support among African American Democratic primary voters.

The elder Biden sent his son Hunter a second email on 17 October, this time linking to a Wall Street Journal editorial entitled ‘The Clintons and the Emirates’, also based on a WaPo piece, revealing details on Hillary aide Cheryl Mills’ negotiation of a private deal involving New York University and the United Arab Emirates while working at Clinton’s State Department, a scheme critics derided at the time as unethical and potentially illegal. The article pointed out that Mills received a $330,000 severance and vacation pay package after leaving the university in 2009 – in spite of the institution’s prohibition on severance pay. The expose also pointed to Mrs. Clinton’s receipt of tens of millions of dollars in Emirati cash via the Clinton Foundation – a notorious and well-documented influence peddling operation involving the former first lady and her husband Bill.

Biden dropped out of the race several days after sending Hunter the second email, citing his grief from the May 2015 loss to cancer of his 46-year-old son Beau.

Months later, on February 29 2016, Joe Biden sent his son and others including chief of staff Steve Ricchetti another link in an email titled ‘Interesting’, linking to a Real Clear Politics commentary regarding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The piece, entitled “Hillary’s Victories Mean Painful Legal Choices for DoJ, WH,” detailed the potential dilemma for Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch regarding just how far to push the Clinton email server investigation in the face of mounting FBI evidence of potential wrongdoing.

FBI director James Comey cleared Clinton of criminal behaviour in July of that year, calling her use of the private email server to exchange classified emails “extremely reckless,” but not illegal. Comey reopened his investigation in October, with Clinton blaming him, and many others, for her surprise loss to Donald Trump in November 2016.

Biden used his secret private email address ‘67stingray’, a reference to his beloved 1967 Chevy Corvette roadster, to send the February 2016 email.

The emails are the latest disclosure among the estimated 129,000 contained on Hunter’s laptop, which he left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019. Along with the emails, which show ample evidence of alleged ‘pay to play’ activity –i.e. payments of cash to Hunter, his father, or both in exchange for political access, the laptop is believed to contain as many as 80,000 images, including photos of Hunter enjoying some much-needed R&R with prostitutes and selfies under the apparent influence of illegal substances.

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for suspected tax fraud, money laundering and the potential violations of laws related to foreign lobbying. He has not been formally charged, and it remains to be seen what criminal liability (if any) he will face. Biden expressed confidence in 2020 “that a professional and objective review” would “demonstrate that” he handled all of his affairs “legally and appropriately,” and that his name would be cleared.

