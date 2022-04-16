The COVID Crime Continues Full Speed. Don’t be Fooled by the War. “Watch the Water”

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, April 16, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Did you know – or even suspect – that we are being poisoned under the guise of the fake Covid?

The science is overwhelming. Just watch this 47-min scientific video — well understandable for the common non-scientists — on what is really and still going on with Covid, while the media focus is on the western-instigated war with Ukraine.

Don’t be fooled by the fact that there is now “freedom” out there, no more masks…. this is just a smoke screen. And for that matter may soon be over… or replaced by another inhuman and degrading imposed measure – like the already EU-approved vaxx-pass without which presumably starting in 2024 or earlier, you may not move anywhere.

This is a sophisticated eugenist agenda.

What they are doing in the back is Machiavellian or much worse.

This is not only a worldwide plan of population reduction; if we the people allow it, but also transferring assets from the lower and the middle of the economic echelons to the top.

In other words, it fits exactly Klaus Schwab’s dictum of the Great Reset — by 2030, “you will own nothing but will be happy.”

And when you see and hear that among the funders of key components of this diabolical program is the United Nations, then you know that not just the UN, but all our UN member governments — the very governments which have supposedly been “elected” to protect you, us, the people. The UN is complicit AGAINST the people.

Watch the Water – Full Movie (11 April 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/9ctGQyScZWK7/



This is not all.

The EU is in the process of adopting under the radar devastating law of an universal vaxx-pass – applicable for the entire European Union, o be eventually integrated into a world vaxx- pass, or whatever other name they deem fir giving our human slavehood. If we don’t stop it, it may become effective in 2023 or earlier.

Digital Tyranny: The EU Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate Framework (April 6, 2022)

*

In another corner of the world, in WHO, Geneva, very close to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) headquarters, Klaus Schwab’s kingdom, they are designing and debating an Act that would give WHO health authority over all its 194 member countries. In other words, this self-assigned power, approved by the health ministers of each country, would be above the sovereign laws of year country.

Under this new “law” which is totally unconstitutional (surpassing countries’ own Constitutions), WHO could declare and un-declare pandemics, health hazards and especially order “Health measures” as suits the world elite. This is a “law” in a meantime “lawless” world — made lawless by a bunch of unelected people. It is unbelievable but true.

Even the common flu may be declared a pandemic, according to what the world elite needs at the time.

Covid-19 is just a precursor to what they want to do with humanity – and health measures are just the precursor to converting the surviving humans into transhumans – an advanced form of MK-Ultra mind control – which, as Klaus Schwab says – makes you happily enslaved – even though you own knowing.

Stop The Treaty: Act Today to Stop WHO’s Disastrous Power Grab (12 April 2022)

*

Why are we allowing this?

Why are they getting away with it?

Part of the reason is that most people are unaware, are still, under the spell of the multi-multi-billion dollar corrupted main stream media.

The other reason — and that’s key, they, the Cabal — they work in solidarity, even though they are less than 1%, much less, while we, the people, who are many, we are divided, and ever more un-united by the media, by fear, by the lies spread right and left.

We fight each other, instead of being united in solidarity, standing up to this most horrifying tyranny recent mankind has known.

Think about it.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020)

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-crime-continues-full-speed-dont-be-fooled-war/5777600