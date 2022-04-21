Selected Articles: Too Much to Ignore: COVID Vaccines Cause 16,633% More Miscarriages Compared to Flu Vaccines

By Global Research News

Global Research, April 21, 2022

Too Much to Ignore: COVID Vaccines Cause 16,633% More Miscarriages Compared to Flu Vaccines

By Mary Villareal, April 20, 2022

There had been an increase in the number of women who have lost their unborn or newly born children in the United States following their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination. The number has now surpassed 4,000, just 16 months after the first COVID vaccine was given emergency use authorization.

The World Health Tyranny: Towards the WEF “Great Reset of Misery”

By Peter Koenig, April 21, 2022

On 1 December 2021 the 194 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) reached a consensus to begin the process of drafting and negotiating a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

To the Home Office We Go: The Extradition of Julian Assange

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, April 21, 2022

It was a dastardly formality. On April 20, at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, Julian Assange, beamed in via video link from Belmarsh Prison, his carceral home for three years, is to be extradited to the United States to face 18 charges, 17 based on the US Espionage Act of 1917.

“Police Terrorism” in America: Patrick Lyoya Chased and Shot in the Back

By Abayomi Azikiwe, April 21, 2022

Over two weeks after Patrick Lyoya, 26, was stopped, chased, tackled and shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids patrolman,killing him instantly, there still has not been any punitive action taken against the white officer responsible for the death of the Congolese immigrant.

The Art of Transformation: Vasily Kandinsky at the Guggenheim

By Prof. Sam Ben-Meir, April 21, 2022

Through September 5, New York’s Guggenheim Museum is hosting “Around the Circle,” an immense retrospective of this extraordinarily innovative and influential painter – one that invites us to rethink Kandinsky’s contribution in light of his anarchist social thought, his interest in the emancipatory potential of synesthetic experience, and his determination to explore the possibilities of mon-representational forms.

Canada Must Condemn Israeli Violence at Al-Aqsa

By CJPME, April 21, 2022

On Friday alone, Israeli forces injured at least 153 Palestinians, and videos have emerged showing the use of brutal violence against journalists and medics. Yet in her response to the incident, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly failed to directly criticize Israeli actions. More than 5,000 Canadians have written to Prime Minister Trudeau, urging him to respond by condemning Israeli violence and suspending military trade.

From Syria to Ukraine, Western Media Is Practicing the Same Lies. Eva Bartlett

By Manar Salameh and Mazen Eyon, April 21, 2022

Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett affirmed that the crimes of terrorist organizations in Syria and cover-up of the Western media have been repeated again since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, noting that the hands of the West and its media machine are stained with the blood of innocent civilians in the two countries.

“Preemptive Nuclear War”: The Historic Battle for Peace and Democracy. A Third World War Threatens the Future of Humanity

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 21, 2022

The underlying US nuclear doctrine consists in portraying nuclear weapons as a means of “self defense” rather than as a “weapon of mass destruction”. Moreover, there are powerful financial interests behind the NPR which are tied into the $1.3 trillion nuclear weapons program initiated under President Obama.

European Feed Stocks Expected to Run Out Soon

By Free West Media, April 21, 2022

The situation for Europe’s farmers is getting worse. Prices are rising and feed stocks are starting to run out. Animal breeders around Europe are deeply concerned. At the same time, the EU and the governments of some countries in various ways prevent farmers from maintaining or increasing their production.

Babies Are Saying Less Since the Pandemic: Why That’s Concerning

By Sarah D. Sparks, April 20, 2022

New studies from Rhode Island Hospital and the nonprofit LENA Foundation find that infants born during the pandemic vocalize significantly less and engage in less verbal “turn-taking” behaviors found to be critical for language development. As those babies grow, experts worry they will need significant supports to be ready for school.

