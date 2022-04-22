Pakistan: Karachi and Lahore Rallies in Millions. Largest Political Gatherings in the Country’s History

By Junaid S. Ahmad

Global Research, April 22, 2022

***

Just as the first rally in Peshawar, these two rallies are among the largest political gatherings in the country’s history. Significantly, they show that PTI is the first real *national* political party in the country’s history – the other major ones are province/ethnicity-based.

Whether the rallies are pro-Khan or simply a rejection of the return of the ancien regime, it’s interesting how the military has not moved in on them yet – despite millions of these demonstrations outrightly condemning the generals for their collaboration with the corrupt political mafias and Washington.

It’s pretty clear that the primary reason for the high command/top brass’s reluctance is because they know fully well that Khan commands overwhelming support in the ranks of soldiers and junior officers (those who don’t get the perks of American largesse designed to keep Pakistani generals on America’s side).

*

Junaid S. Ahmad teaches Religion, Law, and Politics and is the Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decoloniality. He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

All images in this article are from the author

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Junaid S. Ahmad, Global Research, 2022