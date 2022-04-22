Russia ‘ready for truce in Mariupol plant if Ukrainian troops surrender’

This handout video grab taken from a footage released by Mariupol City Council on April 19, 2022 shows clouds of smoke billowing above the Azovstal steel plant.

Russia says it will announce a humanitarian ceasefire at the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Mariupol if the Ukrainian soldiers surrender.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday that, “Russia is ready at any moment to introduce a regime of silence and announce a humanitarian pause for the evacuation of civilians” from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant.

The Kremlin announced on Thursday it had gained full control of Mariupol except for its huge Azovstal industrial area.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steelworks, where hundreds of civilians are reportedly sheltering with Ukrainian troops.

The ministry said that in the event of a ceasefire, civilians would be escorted to either territories controlled by Ukraine or Russia, depending on their choice.

The surrendered Ukrainian soldiers will be “guaranteed” their life, it said.

According to the statement, the ceasefire would start with the “raising of white flags” by Ukraine’s forces “along the entire perimeter or in certain areas of Azovstal.”

“If such signs are found in any part of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, Russia’s Armed Forces… will immediately stop any hostilities and provide a safe exit,” it added.

Azovstal is one of the biggest metallurgical facilities in Ukraine, covering 11 sq km, with huge buildings, underground bunkers, and tunnels.

Since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, some of the heaviest fighting between the two sides has been focused around Mariupol, located in southeastern Ukraine and on the north coast of the strategic Sea of Azov.

Much of Mariupol has been destroyed in the fighting. Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the city, but the United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is still unknowable.

Russia says it has taken in 140,000 civilians from Mariupol in humanitarian evacuations.

