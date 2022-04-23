Biggest Lie in World History: There Never Was A Pandemic. The Data Base is Flawed. The Covid Mandates including the Vaccine are Invalid

The PCR “Covid-19 Confirmed Cases” are Meaningless. The Multibillion Dollar Antigen and Home Test Project is Fake

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Introduction

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus. But that was the imposed “solution” which was implemented in several stages from the very outset of the corona crisis in January 2020. It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society.

Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of the last two years.

The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity.

This diabolical agenda has undermined the sovereignty of nation states.

It has contributed to a wave of bankruptcies. It has impoverished people Worldwide.

It has led to a spiralling dollar denominated global debt.

The powerful structures of global capitalism, Big Money coupled with its intelligence and military apparatus are the driving force.

Using advanced digital and communications technologies, the lockdown and “closure” of the global economy is unprecedented in World history.

The Central Role of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR)

From the very outset, both the media and the governments have overlooked and ignored the flaws and falsehoods pertaining to the RT-PCR test as a means to detecting the spread of the virus and identifying SARS-CoV-2.

“The PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick”.

Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, … under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients. .

Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst.

The Entire Data Base of “Covid-19 Confirmed Cases” is Invalid.

Media disinformation has prevailed for more than two years despite the fact that both the WHO and the CDC (with the usual innuendos) have confirmed what was known from the very outset in January 2020, namely that the RT-PCR test used to justify every single policy mandate including lockdowns, social distancing, the mask, confinement of the labor force, closure of economic activity, etc. was flawed and invalid.

The WHO issued its Mea Culpa more than a year ago on January 20, 2021. A few months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (July 21, 2021) called for the withdrawal of the PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, the WHO in January 2020, did not possess an isolate and purified sample of the novel 2019-nCov virus. The Berlin Virology team (headed by Drosten):

“recommended to the WHO, that in the absence of an isolate of the 2019-nCoV virus, a similar 2003-SARS-CoV should be used as a “proxy” (point of reference) of the novel virus” (See Michel Chossudovsky, E-Book, Chapter III)

As of December, 31 2021, the PCR test is no longer considered valid by the CDC in the U.S. For more details see: CDC No Longer Recognizes the PCR Test As a Valid Method for Detecting “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”?

The CDC has now firmly acknowledged that the PCR test does not effectively differentiate between Covid-19 and Seasonal Influenza. A PCR positive does not imply a “Covid-19 Confirmed Case”. It could be influenza or a corona common cold. The CDC called for its withdrawal effective December 31, 2021.

Click here or screen to view video

Fake Data: 465 Million So-Called “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”

If the PCR test is invalid (confirmed by numerous studies as well as WHO, CDC), the 465 Million so-called “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases” (see diagram below, MARCH 18, 2022) collected and tabulated Worldwide since the outset of the Covid-19 crisis are meaningless. Click here to get the latest figures.

The Pandemic Treaty and the QR Verification Code

In early March 2022 an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established with a mandate to create “A Pandemic Treaty”, i.e. a global health governance entity under WHO auspices, which would override the authority of the WHO member states:

, “The INB held its first meeting to draft and negotiate an international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response under the authority of the WHO” (Mercola)

The Pandemic Treaty is tied into the WHO’s QR Verification Code project, which is intent upon creating a global digital data bank of 7.9 billion people. Both initiatives are to be carried out concurrently by the WHO in liaison with ID2020 and the Gavi Alliance, both of which are funded by the Gates Foundation.

Peter Koenig describes the QR Code as

“an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, banking, personal and private, etc.).”

According to David Scripac “A worldwide digital ID system is in the making. [The aim] of the WEF—and of all the central banks [is] to implement a global system in which everyone’s personal data will be incorporated into the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network.”

The QR Verification Code potentially sets the stage for the instatement of “a global police state” controlled by the financial establishment. It’s part of what the late David Rockefeller entitled “the march towards World Government”.

The legitimacy of both the Pandemic Treaty and the QR Verification Code under WHO auspices rests on the presumption that the alleged “Covid-19 Pandemic is Real” and that the “mRNA vaccine constitutes a SOLUTION to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.”

Both initiatives are based on outright fraud and corruption. What is the evidence:

1. The Number of “Covid-19 Cumulative Confirmed Cases” resulting from the RT-PCR test did not justify the WHO’s decision to officially launch a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The numbers were ridiculously low. There was no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was spreading nationally or internationally.

2. The Lockdown instructions transmitted in March 2020 to more than 190 member states of the UN are totally invalid.

3. The methodology using the PCR test to detect and identify the SARS-CoV2 and its alleged variants has been acknowledged by the WHO and the CDC as being totally dysfunctional as outlined above.

4. All the data pertaining to Covid-19 Cumulative Confirmed Cases compiled by national governments and tabulated by the WHO since January 2020 are invalid and meaningless.

5. The Covid-19 Vaccine launched in November 2020 has resulted in an upward Worldwide tide of mortality and morbidity

In this article I will distinguish between several phases in the evolution of this crisis.

Phase I: Ridiculously Low Numbers of “Covid-19 Confirmed Cases” Used to Justify the Launching of the Covid-19 Pandemic

From the very outset, the estimates of “confirmed positive cases” have been part of a “Numbers Game”.

The first stage of this crisis was the launching of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO on January 30th. While officially it was not designated as a “Pandemic”, it nonetheless contributed to spearheading the fear campaign. The number of “confirmed cases” based on faulty estimates (PCR) used to justify this far reaching decision was ridiculously low.

The Worldwide population outside China is of the order of 6.4 billion. On January 30, 2020 outside China there were:

83 cases in 18 countries, and only 7 of them had no history of travel in China. (see WHO, January 30, 2020).

83 Cases outside China: There was no “scientific basis” to justify the launching of a Worldwide Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Screenshot of WHO table, January 29, 2020,

On the following day January 31, 2020: President Trump Suspends Air Travel with China, which contributed to the broader crisis in air travel and commodity trade. The five so-called “confirmed cases” in the US were sufficient to “justify” President Trump’s January 31st 2020 decision.

February 20th, 2020: At a press conference on Thursday the 20th of February afternoon (CET Time) in a briefing in Geneva, the WHO Director General. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that he was

“concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing” …

“I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

Those statements were based on 1076 “confirmed cases” outside China for a population of 6.4 billion

These “shock and awe” statements contributed to heightening the fear campaign, despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases outside China was exceedingly low.

February 20-21, 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020 Financial Crash which was Spearheaded by Dr. Tedros’ Statement.

March 11, 2020: The Lockdown. 44,729 “Confirmed Cases” As a Justification to Close Down 190 National Economies

A Pandemic is broadly defined as

“An outbreak of a disease occurring over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affecting a significant proportion of the population” (Webster-Merriam, emphasis added)

Assuming that the PCR test is valid (which it is not), the number of cumulative confirmed cases on March 11 was ridiculously low. 44,279 PCR positive cases Worldwide out of China.

IT’S A FRAUD. THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC ON MARCH 11, 2020

The WHO Director General had already set the stage in his February 21st Press Conference .

“the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic”. The WHO had called upon countries to be “in a phase of preparedness”.

The WHO officially declared a Worldwide pandemic at a time when the number of confirmed cases outside China (6.4 billion population) was of the order of 44279 and 1440 deaths (figures recorded by the WHO for March 11, (on March 12) (see table right). These are the figures used to justify the lockdown and the closing down of 190 national economies.

(The number of deaths outside China mentioned in Tedros’s press conference was 4291).

In the US, recorded on March 11, 2020, there were according to John Hopkins: 1,335 “cases” and 29 deaths (“presumptive” plus PCR confirmed).

According to the WHO,On March 9 there were 3457 cases in the US.

In the US on March 9, 2020, there were 3,457 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 329.5 million people

Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph.

In Canada on March 9, 2020, there were 125 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 38.5 million people

Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph.

In Germany on March 9, 2020, there were 2948 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 83.2 million people

These were the figures used to justify the “closing down” of the U.S., Canada and Germany, among more than 190 countries in March, 2020.

IT’S A FRAUD. A BIG LIE.

Immediately Following the March 11, 2020 WHO Announcement: A Worldwide Fear Campaign

Yet it was on the basis of these 44,729 cases that sweeping lockdown policies were imposed on 190 sovereign countries through a complex decision-making procedure which inevitably required corruption and bribing of senior government officials.

The March 11 Lockdown was followed by “Black Thursday“, a second major Financial Crash, which immediately followed the pandemic announcement.

Phase II. March-December 2020: Fear Campaign. PCR Test Goes Into High Gear

From March 2020 up until the launching of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in November 2020, the PCR test goes into high gear.

As of March 11, 2020, following the lockdown, national governments were urged to implement the PCR-RT test on a massive scale, with a view to pushing up the numbers of covid positive cases Worldwide.

Test, Test, Test: The numbers started to climb with a view to generating more and more fake statistics.

Look at the table below. A very small number of positive cases in early March. And then, Covid positive cases going fly high as of April, May and June 2020.

Phase III. Early November 2020. Commencement of the Worldwide Covid Vaccination Program

Sustained by media disinformation, the mRNA vaccine was put forth as a solution to curbing the pandemic. Amply documented, the Vaccine has triggered from the outset in December 2020 an upward trend in mortality and morbidity

Video: In many countries, there was a significant shift in mortality following the introduction of the mRNA vaccine

Source: HeathData.org

The evidence is overwhelming. The latest official figures point to approximately:

65,629 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 10,439,642 injuries reported as at 24 February 2022. for the EU, US and UK combined.

But only a small fraction of the victims or families of the deceased will go through the tedious process of reporting vaccine-related deaths and adverse events to the national health authorities.

It’s the Covid-19 mRNA “Vaccine” rather than the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is “the killer”.

For further details see: The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion People

Media Disinformation: The Virus is a “Hit and Run Killer”, “The Vaccine Saves Lives!”

SARS-CoV2 detected by the PCR test is relentlessly portrayed as a “killer virus”. “there are many crucial unknowns about this virus, including how exactly it kills, whether it will evolve into something more — or less — lethal … . (Nature)

A sensationalist BBC report under the title: “Why is the Virus such a Threat” contends (quoting and misquoting “scientific opinion”) that the virus’ has a “hit and run killer evolutionary tactic” to spread the Covid-19 infection far and wide. Timely report published two weeks prior to the launching of the mRNA vaccine:

“Master of Deception. In the early stages of an infection the virus is able to deceive the body. …

It [the virus] behaves like a ‘hit and run’ killer

The amount of virus in our body begins to peak the day before we begin to get sick. …

But it takes at least a week before Covid progresses to the point where people need hospital treatment. “This is a really brilliant evolutionary tactic – you don’t go to bed, you go out and have a good time,” says Prof Lehner.

So the virus is like a dangerous driver fleeing the scene – the virus has moved on to the next victim long before we either recover or die.

In stark terms, “the virus doesn’t care” if you die, says [Cambridge] Prof Lehner, “this is a hit and run virus”. ….

It does peculiar and unexpected things to the body (BBC, James Gallagher, October 22, 2020, emphasis added)

What rubbish! The BBC personifies the killer virus, with a view to creating panic. Not only are these sensationalist reports based on the results of the flawed PCR tests, they also contradict the official WHO definition of Covid-19:

“The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. … These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.”

Moreover, rarely mentioned by the media or by politicians: The CDC (which is an agency of the US government) confirms that Covid-19 is similar to Influenza

“Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.”

If the public had been informed and reassured that Covid is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat. And the vaccine program would have been rejected outright.

It is worth noting that the mRNA vaccine presented to public opinion as a solution to curbing the killer virus relied on the the PCR test as a valid means to assessing the spread of the disease. In the United States, the mRNA vaccine was launched on December 14, 2020. Six weeks later (January 20, 2021), the WHO repealed the validity of the PCR test. In turn on July 21, 2021 the CDC declares the PCR as invalid as a means to detecting the virus.

Phase IV: November 26, 2021, “Black Friday”. The Omicron Variant

Remember the Omicron crisis, still ongoing. Scary. A novel Covid variant allegedly discovered in South Africa which has been spreading Worldwide. How was it detected? The PCR test?

It started on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, 26th of November 2021.

It triggered a renewed fear campaign as well as instability on the stock markets with the shares of Big Pharma vaccine producers going fly high. It incited people to get their vaccine booster shots.

The omicron announcement was a carefully prepared fraud. Two days later, the WHO politely repealed the statement of its own advisory task force:

“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants.”

In turn, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, Chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) described the omicron variant as “extremely mild, for us [these are] mild cases. … I’ve spoken to other colleagues of mine and they give the same picture.” (See Video Interview on CNBC)

These rectifications did not in any way impede the 24/7 fear campaign sustained by media disinformation. In fact it created panic.

Meanwhile, a massive home testing campaign was initiated.

Phase V: Billions of Home and Antigen Tests Distributed Worldwide

Massive Home Testing: Fear is “Good For Business”

Literally billions of antigen and home test kits have been distributed Worldwide. In the U.S. more than a billion test kits were made available for a population of 340 million Americans.

In Canada, 291 million test kits were distributed. Canada’s population is of the order of 38.5 million.

In many countries, the “deadly” Omicron variant became the pretext for implementing renewed partial lockdowns, the speeding up of the vaccine mandate, restrictions on travel as well as confinement and stay at home mandates over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

Below are the figures for so-called “Covid-19 Confirmed Cases” Worldwide in early November 2021. (11/01/21)

Pushing up the Numbers of FAKE “Covid-19 Confirmed cases”

Coinciding with the Omicron crisis, the surge in the import and distribution of literally billions of home and antigen test kits Worldwide has contributed to pushing up the number of FAKE “Covid-19 confirmed cases”.

In the course of less than 5 months (November 1st, 2021 to March 18, 2022), the cumulative confirmed cases have almost doubled.

Joe Biden’s Purchase of More than A Billion Home and Antigen Test Kits

In the US the White House announced in January that it was buying at tax payers expense:

“One Billion Tests to Give to Americans for Free with Online Ordering of a Half-Billion Tests Begins on January 19th”.

This purchase was in addition the earlier deliveries of several hundred million home kits.

Starting in late November, the home test kits contributed to hiking up the so-called “Confirmed Cases” in the US. (See graph below)

These figures are fake because the WHO and the CDC have categorized the PCR test as totally invalid.

And the home tests are categorized as less reliable than the PCR test which is upheld as the gold standard.

Justin Trudeau’s Purchase of 291 Million Home and Antigen Test Kits

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the delivery of 94 million rapid home test kits (self testing and antigen testing kits) back in November 2021 which were delivered and distributed to the provinces.

Another 140 million were ordered by the federal government in early January 2022 at a cost of 1.7 billion (Canadian) dollars at tax payers’ expense.

Canada has a population of 38.5 million and we now have 291 million antigen rapid test kits (See table below). In other words exactly 7 tests per person.

This process has contributed in the course of the last few months to creating fear and havoc within Canadian families while hiking up the number of so-called “Covid-19 confirmed cases”

The estimated cost to Canadian tax payers is of the order of 3.5 billion Canadian dollars.

See Health Canada (Table Below)

“The Gold Standard” PCR Test

Ironically the home tests are compared to the flawed PCR test which is currently upheld it as the so-called gold standard. According to the NYT (Updated Nov. 10, 2021) the rapid antigen and home test kits are less effective than PCR test:

The rapid antigen tests are less reliable for finding Covid-19 in people with low viral loads compared to the “gold standard” P.C.R. tests you’d get from a health care provider. One study found that a rapid home antigen test had a 64 percent chance of correctly spotting the virus in people with symptoms who had tested positive on a P.C.R. test. (The test caught only about 36 percent of those who had the virus but didn’t have symptoms.)

What the NYT fails to acknowledge is that the CDC had called for the “Gold Standard” PCR test to be discontinued on July 23, 2021 before it’s official withdrawal on December 31, 2021. (see analysis above)

The CDC directive tacitly admits is that the PCR test does not effectively differentiate between “SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses”. We have known this from the outset. While it has taken them almost two years to recognize that the PCR test is totally flawed and invalid, the PCR test is upheld as the gold standard in relation to the antigen and home test kits.

December 31, 2021 CDC declares the PCR test as invalid

Invalid PCR Test Upheld as the Gold Standard

Billions and Billions of Antigen and Home Tests Push up the Numbers

March 12, 2022 452,201,564 cumulative cases

The results of the home and antigen tests are meaningless. They do not under any circumstances confirm an increase in the so-called “COVID-19 confirmed cases”.

The surge in the numbers is largely attributable to the worldwide sale and distribution of billions of home and antigen tests. This in turn has contributed to a new wave of fear and social disruption.

This engineered surge in so-called “COVID-19 confirmed cases” has occurred at a time when a large percentage of the world’s population has been vaccinated.

“Fear is Good for Business”: Big Money Behind the Covid-19 Self Testing Kits

What is at stake is a multibillion dollar operation for selling and distributing Covid-19 self testing kits Worldwide over period of several years.

.

In December 2021 Bloomberg reported that “the self-testing market will reach “$5.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.11 Billion by 2027”, These figures pertain solely to the US market, which represents approximately 4% of the World’s population. There is evidence that the self-testing kits are currently being sold in a larger number of countries. This is multibillion profit driven agenda.

.

Who owns the intellectual property rights?

.

The Gates Foundation played a key role in launching the “self-administered COVID-19 testing” which was approved by the FDA in late March 2021.

.

“The FDA made this decision based on results from a study conducted by United Health Group. The Gates Foundation provided technical support on the design of this study” (Gates Foundation)

In August 2021, the Gates Foundation together with Soros’ Open Society Foundation invested in

“acquiring Mologic, a British company that specializes in the development of rapid-testing technology, including for Covid-19 and various tropical diseases”.

Mologic is described as “a leader in rapid testing [which] presents a unique opportunity”

This initiative consisted in “rebranding” Mologic into “a non-profit social enterprise.” which would operate under the auspices of the Gates’ Foundation’s Global Access Health

The stated purpose of GAH is to act as a “a social enterprise which expands access to affordable state-of-the-art medical technology such as diagnostic tests and manufacturing processes.”

About the Author

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has undertaken field research in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific and has written extensively on the economies of developing countries with a focus on poverty and social inequality. He has also undertaken research in Health Economics (UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), UNFPA, CIDA, WHO, Government of Venezuela, John Hopkins International Journal of Health Services (1979, 1983)

He is the author of 13 books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity (2015).

He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia. He can be reached at crgeditor@yahoo.com

