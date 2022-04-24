Sen. Warren: ‘Democrats are going to lose’ in 2022 midterms

US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Treasury Undersecretary For Domestic Finance Nellie Liang as she testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington, DC, February 15, 2022. (Reuters photo)

Democratic American Senator Elizabeth Warren has said “Democrats are going to lose” in the 2022 midterm elections if they do not deliver on more of their legislative priorities.

Warren made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday. “I am very glad to talk about what we’ve done, obviously, and I think the president deserves real credit, but it’s not enough,” she said.

“We’ve got less than 200 days until the election, and American families are hurting. Our job while we are here in the majority is to deliver on behalf of those families, and that means making government work for them,” added the Massachusetts Democrat.

She called for putting an end to price gouging, addressing corruption in Washington and canceling student debt.

“There is so much we can do, and if we do it over the next 200 days, we’re gonna be in fine shape. This is what democracy is about. Take it to the people what we’ve done, but we need to get the work done,” she said.

Analyst: Midterm elections are usually a sign of buyers’ remorse

American political analyst and activist Myles Hoenig told Press TV on Sunday that “Senator Warren is not saying anything different than any other senator from a party in office facing mid-term elections. They are guaranteed to lose. President Obama called his first off-year defeats in 2010 a ‘shellacking’. How big a party loses depends on many factors, but losing is almost always the outcome.”

He said that ending student debt for 46 million Americans can offset an embarrassing loss in November.

“First mid-term elections are usually corrective, often based on buyers’ remorse. This past election is different in that the losing candidate was Trump who broke all the rules for the Presidency and his party. But Biden needs to do a Herculean job in the next 200 days to reverse the expected outcome in 2022. There is so much that he ran on that he and his party have ignored. Even if he took on one major issue,, like forgiving student debt, one of his campaign promises, he would stand a chance of offsetting an embarrassing defeat this November,” Hoenig stated. “The total student debt in this country is $1.75 trillion for nearly 45 million Americans. With this debt, students (who are likely long into their adulthood) cannot buy a home, invest in a business, raise a family, or spend money freely. Most Americans have very little in savings and are often a paycheck away from bankruptcy. Medical bills, even when insured, is the #1 reason for bankruptcies. Relieving on of student debt will change the economic fortunes of generations,” the student added. “Money spent monthly to the banks (including interest) to pay off these loans would be going instead to buying cars, fixing homes, recreation and travel, paying medical bills. The vast majority of Americans would like to see this happen yet both political parties are too beholden to the banks to make good on it. This alone, relieving Americans of this exploitive debt, would be heralded as President Biden making good on a campaign promise and at least pretending to show that he has an affinity and empathy with real working Americans, as phony as that would be. But in politics, messaging, even when specious, can work,” he concluded.

Recent opinion polls have depicted a gloomy landscape for Democrats as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found that Republicans maintain a clear lead on the congressional ballot over Democrats as Joe Biden’s approval rating plunges to a new low of 38 percent.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64 percent, say they do not want Biden to run for a second term in 2024, including a troubling 28 percent of Democrats.

US President Joe Biden has proven a disappointment for many who voted him into office last year, with 16 percent of those surveyed saying he has done a worse job as president than they expected. Overall, 46 percent of Americans hold that view.

More worrying for Biden, another new survey by the Emerson College has found that Trump would beat the incumbent by two points – 45 to 43 percent – if the election was held today.

