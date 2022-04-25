Nicaragua withdraws from regional bloc OAS, dubs it ‘diabolical instrument of evil’

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada

Nicaragua says it has withdrawn from the Organization of American States (OAS), closing the offices of the bloc in the capital city of Managua, despite the regional bloc saying the move was not allowed for another year.

Denis Moncada, Nicaragua’s foreign minister, announced his country’s immediate split from the multilateral regional body on Sunday and said the government has revoked the credentials of several OAS representatives.

Reading a statement in an official broadcast, Moncada said the bloc’s “local headquarters has been closed” and the “infamous organization” would no longer have any offices in Nicaragua.

From Sunday onwards, he asserted, that Nicaragua would no longer be part “of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, the so-called Permanent Council, so-called commissions, so-called meetings, so-called Summit of the Americas.”

The foreign minister added that his country would not participate in any of the entities of “the diabolical instrument of evil called the OAS.”

Nicaragua’s government announced it would withdraw from the grouping shortly after President Daniel Ortega was re-elected to power in November 2021, accusing the regional body of “repeated acts of meddling.”

The Central American country has frequently described the organization as interventionist and controlled by the United States.

In May last year, Ortega used the opportunity of the 126th anniversary of the birth of national revolutionary hero General Augusto Sandino to blast the US interference in the country.

“The Yankee Ambassador is all over the place selling their candidates as if he were Nicaraguan. He’s not Nicaraguan… Don’t get involved here, Ambassador Yankee. Don’t meddle here like you have been up until now,” he said, referring to the US envoy, Kevin Sullivan.

Later, Nicaragua’s Vice President, Rosario Murillo, also warned against foreign intervention in her country’s affairs, stating firmly, “We are not anyone’s colony.”

Meanwhile, the OAS decried the move as allegedly violating international norms and said it cannot go into effect until the end of 2023, given the country’s status as an active member.

US-based OAS was founded in 1948 with a declared mission of boosting regional solidarity and cooperation among its member states. However, the organization has been active in interfering in the internal affairs of the other states, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

Back in 2018, the organization had called for a “military intervention” to overthrow Venezuela’s government days after reports of a US-led coup plot against President Nicolas Maduro.

