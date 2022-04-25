Russia Investigates Report of British SAS Forces in Ukraine

Russian media report alleges that the SAS has deployed to the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

By Al-Jazeera

Global Research, April 25, 2022

Al Jazeera 23 April 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

We bring to the attention of our readers excerpts from this timely report by Al Jazeera. Our thanks to Al Jazeera for bring this article to our attention.

***

Russia is investigating whether sabotage experts from the United Kingdom’s Special Air Service (SAS) special forces have been deployed to western Ukraine.

Russia’s top state investigative body said on Saturday it was looking into a Russian media report alleging that the SAS had been sent to the Lviv region in Western Ukraine. …

In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it would follow up on the report that the SAS had been sent in “to assist the Ukrainian special services in organising sabotage on the territory of Ukraine”.

The British Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment on the Russian investigation.

…

‘Requisite training’

Since the start of the war, the UK has provided Ukraine with anti-ship, anti-aircraft and light anti-tank weapons, which have proved useful for mobile Ukrainian fighters to use against Russia’s armoured vehicles.

The British government confirmed this week that a small number of Ukrainian troops are being trained in the UK for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

…

The United States military is also training Ukrainian troops on using howitzer artillery while the UK is training Ukrainians in Poland to use anti-aircraft weapons.

Click here to read the full article.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from We Are the Mighty

The original source of this article is Al Jazeera

Copyright © Al-Jazeera, Al Jazeera, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/russia-investigates-report-british-sas-forces-ukraine/5778476