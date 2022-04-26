Selected Articles: Lady Emma Arbuthnot: Who Is Behind the Chief Judge Who Was Trying Julian Assange?

By Global Research News

Lady Emma Arbuthnot: Who Is Behind the Chief Judge Who Was Trying Julian Assange?

By Manlio Dinucci, April 25, 2022

Judge Lady Arbuthnot is married to Lord James Arbuthnot, a well-known Tory “hawk,” and former Minister for Defense Procurements, with links to the Military-Industrial Complex, British and US intelligence.

China’s Security Pact with the Solomon Islands: The Misbegotten Notion that the South Pacific Is a US Sphere of Influence

By Daniel Larison, April 25, 2022

The U.S. is scrambling to check the growth of Chinese influence in the Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands after Beijing struck a security pact with the islands that would allow China to dock their ships, deploy security forces to protect Chinese-built infrastructure, and help the government restore order.

The Triumph of Deceit: How Thinking in Labels Has Killed Democracy. France’s Presidential Election

By Eric Zuesse, April 25, 2022

On April 19th, Glenn Greenwald, who is not only a great lawyer but one of the world’s most brilliant investigative and analytical journalists, headlined “The WashPost’s Doxxing of @LibsOfTikTok Reveals Who Corporate Journalists See as Their Targets”, and he exposed how the billionaires (the controlling owners of those mega-corporations) have used their ownership and control of the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media in order to blackball and blacklist, from their liberal media, anyone or anything that would constitute a real threat against their own control over the media, over the government, and over their profit and nonprofit corporations.

The Tragedy of Julian Assange

By Emanuel Pastreich, April 25, 2022

We must understand that the end of journalism, and the end of justice, are products of the massive concentration of wealth, a process that has produced new political players who are rarely mentioned in the media at all.

Anzac Day in Australia and New Zealand: The Slaughter of the Unthinking by the Unaccountable

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, April 25, 2022

ANZAC, the name of the Australian New Zealand Army Corps, hardly sounds promising as the basis of a religion. But since the needless, bungled operation in the Dardanelles that led to the slaughter of Australian and New Zealand Troops in April 1915, along with Turkish, British and French soldiers, the acronym has become scented, meaningful and powerful.

Kiev Says Ready to Attack Crimean Bridge at First Opportunity

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, April 25, 2022

The Ukrainian government seems to be willing to further increase its military actions just to continue a conflict in which it has no chance of winning. On April 21, a Kiev official announced that they are about to bomb and destroy the Crimean Bridge.

Ukraine Is a Pawn on “The Grand Chessboard”

By Rick Sterling, April 25, 2022

Zbigniew Brzezinski’s book “The Grand Chessboard” was published 25 years ago. His assumptions and strategies for maintaining U.S. global dominance have been hugely influential in US foreign policy. As the conflict in Ukraine evolves, with the potential of escalating into world war, we can see where this policy leads and how crucial it is to re-evaluate.

Another Layer of Corruption in the Opioid Scandal Revealed

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 25, 2022

In 2021, McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consultants to corporations and governments worldwide, settled a lawsuit brought by 47 state attorneys general over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis. The firm agreed to pay $573 million in fines for driving up sales of Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin painkiller, even as Americans were dying in droves.

Gitmo Detainees Held at Former CIA-run Camp Should Get Reduced Sentences, Lawyers Say

By Middle East Eye, April 25, 2022

Defence lawyers have argued that prisoners held at a secretive CIA-run camp at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre should receive reduced sentences because the conditions to which they were subject were “exceedingly disturbing”.

Video: WashPost’s Doxing of @LibsOfTikTok Reveals Who Corporate Journalists See as Their Targets

By Glenn Greenwald, April 25, 2022

Trump-era corporate journalism ceased viewing real power centers as adversaries (CIA/NSA/FBI/WallSt). The real enemy are citizens with the wrong politics. Rather than confront real power centers, the largest and richest media corporations – e.g. the Bezos-owned WPost – allied with those factions and attack citizens.

