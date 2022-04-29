Deadly Shots: Even Healthy Teenagers, Athletes and Doctors Are Not Safe with COVID-19 Vaccines

By Mary Villareal

Global Research, April 29, 2022

Chemical Violence

Healthy teenagers, athletes and doctors are among the tens of thousands of people who died within hours or days after getting their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine doses. And an increasing number felt the need to speak out about the ways the COVID-19 injections have altered their lives.

Long-term effects of COVID-19 shots are not yet clear, although spike proteins are said to circulate in the body after injections, causing damage to cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and trained epidemiologist known for voicing out against the vaccines said spike proteins are deadly.

Experimental and observational evidence showed that the human immune response to the shots is very different compared to the response induced by exposure to the virus. Some believe that the COVID-19 shots may actually damage the innate immune systems of humans, leading to a form of vaccine-induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or VAIDS.

Moreover, due to the monocyte activation by the spike protein from the vaccine, there are those who experienced a range of debilitating symptoms after receiving a dose of the vaccine, similar to those found in long-haul COVID-19 syndrome, including headaches, fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and joint and chest pain.

Others believe the adverse effects occur quickly, resulting in life-changing debilitation.

COVID-19 vaccines affect healthy people

Among the most surprising effects of the vaccines is how they have been affecting otherwise healthy people. Athletes around the world have died of heart attacks and strokes following their shots.

Marathon champion Alexaida Guedez of Venezuela died of a heart attack during a 5,000-meter race on August 22, 2021. Abou Ali, a 22-year-old soccer player suffered from cardiac arrest in Denmark on September 11, 2021. Andrea Astolfi, a 45-year-old sports director of Calcio Orsago in Italy, died of a heart attack on the same day as Ali, after returning from training. Caddy Alberto Olguin collapsed and died from a heart attack on the golf course nearly a month later. Another soccer player, 14-year-old Ava Azzopardi, collapsed on a soccer field in the U.S. on October 15, 2021, following a cardiac arrest. She had to be put in a medically induced coma to survive.

Dr. Neil Singh Dhalla, an ophthalmologist, died from a heart attack four days after he got his COVID-19 booster shot. His autopsy also showed myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle that is considered to be an adverse effect of the mRNA COVID-19 shots.

An unnamed vaccine advocate who took a Pfizer shot said he started having blurry vision in his left eye after his shot, and lost 60 percent of his vision within three days. After a slew of medical examinations, he was diagnosed with central serous retinopathy, where a small vein rupture led to fluid accumulation under the retina and caused partial blindness.

Long-term effects of COVID-19 vaccines

More than the already apparent short-term adverse effects of the vaccines that have been reported through clinical trial reports and personal experiences, there’s little that is known about the possible long-term effects of the COVID-19 shots. Scientists have studied available evidence and the rules of science have not allowed scientists to say that long-term effects can never happen.

The history of vaccines shows that there are severe effects that can follow vaccination, and they tend to happen within two months of vaccinations.

For COVID-19 vaccines, there had been some severe side effects that occurred shortly after vaccination, including thrombosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myocarditis and pericarditis. These usually happen within a few days after receiving the vaccine, leading many to wonder what might happen months or years down the line.

Watch the video below to know how the COVID-19 vaccines are killing athletes with fatal heart attacks.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/4ee0515d-070a-4787-97ec-4ecd129e9974

*

