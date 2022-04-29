Jaime C.

Video: Col. Richard Black: U.S. Leading World to Nuclear War

By Richard H. Black and Mike Billington

Global Research, April 29, 2022

Schiller Institute 27 April 2022

Mike Billington of the Schiller Institute interviewed  (former) Senator and Col. (ret) Richard Black, who served 31 years in the US Marines and Army.

Sen. Black talked about his military service in Syria, how and why Russia got involved in the war militarily, and how such involvement contrasts with the US’ and NATO’s justification for military intervention in the said war. 

Sen. Black also addresses the recent Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the failure to dissolve NATO.

40.12: Colonel Black focusses on the risk of World War III. 

“The decision of Peace or War is made in Washington DC,

As long as we [US government] want the the war to continue, we will fight using the Ukrainians as proxies, and we will fight it to last Urainian death”

The original source of this article is Schiller Institute

Copyright © Richard H. Black and Mike BillingtonSchiller Institute, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-col-richard-black-us-leading-world-nuclear-war/5778965

