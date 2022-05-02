Pakistan’s Khan openly blames US for ‘regime change conspiracy’

The combo photo shows former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and US President Joe Biden.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was recently unseated by a no-confidence vote, has openly blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for his ouster.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan brought up the question that if the Biden administration’s involvement in the “regime change conspiracy” had made the anti-US sentiment in Pakistan go down or up.

“My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?”

Khan lost the no-confidence vote in April after opposition parties brought a motion against him, following days of drama.

The former premier, who had antagonized the White House throughout his tenure, accuses Washington of orchestrating his ouster.

My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 mn people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2022

Khan referred to a letter received by Pakistan’s outgoing Ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed Khan from a senior US State Department official in March. The threatening letter had reportedly warned that the US-Pakistan relations “will not improve” with Khan in power and that Pakistan “will be forgiven” once he is ousted.

Since coming to power in 2018, Khan has adopted an anti-American rhetoric, while expressing a desire to align Pakistan more closely with China and more recently with Russia. He held talks with President Vladimir Putin on February 24, the day the Russian leader ordered troops into Ukraine.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan accuses US of funding ‘conspiracy’ to topple his government

Pakistan

Supporters of Khan in recent days have staged mass rallies in several cities across the country to protest the prime minister’s ouster.

Calling on his supporters to stage nationwide rallies on Sunday, Khan said he was the subject of a “foreign conspiracy” aimed at dislodging his government and that “funding was being channeled into Pakistan from abroad,” in a clear reference to the United States.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/05/02/681404/Pakistan-Khan-Biden