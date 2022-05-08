The WHO as a “Proxy World Government”? Abolition of the Nation State? Say NO to “Global Tyranny”

WHO reaches for power over the country and the world

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel and Peter Koenig

Global Research, May 08, 2022

First published by Global Research on March 7, 2022

***

In the shadow of the Ukraine war, the WHO is preparing – unnoticed by the public – an “international agreement on the prevention and control of pandemics” binding under international law.

The negotiations in Geneva have already begun. Originally, the “transfer of power” was planned for 1 May 2022, i. e. all 194 member states of the WHO would then be forced to implement the measures decided by the WHO, such as lockdowns or general compulsory vaccination.

However, a new memorandum from Concilium Europa, dated 3 March 2022, has delayed the process considerably.

Meanwhile, a working draft of this new WHO “World Government Agreement” is planned to be ready for further internal negotiations on 1 August 2022. See this.

“An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness“

https://newsroom.consilium.europa.eu/embed/230660

When a pandemic strikes, everyone is vulnerable.

Council gives green light to start negotiations on international pandemic treaty

On 3 March 2022, the Council adopted a decision to authorise the opening of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The intergovernmental negotiating body, tasked with drafting and negotiating this international instrument, will hold its next meeting by 1 August 2022, to discuss progress on a working draft. It will then deliver a progress report to the 76th World Health Assembly in 2023, with the aim to adopt the instrument by 2024.

According to the “Council of the European Union”, the official justification for this undertaking, which the WHO considers necessary, is the pretext that the international community must be even better prepared for possible future pandemics and their coordinated control (2). According to “Epochtimes” of 5 March, the EU as well as private actors such as the Rockefeller Foundation and Bill Gates seem to be the source of ideas (3). In view of the pandemic experiences of the past two years, this is an indication of what the world can expect.

The basis of the agreement is Article 19 of the WHO Statutes. This states that the WHO General Assembly can adopt agreements binding on all member states by a two-thirds majority. Nation states can then no longer decide sovereignly which pandemic control measures they want to introduce.

The abolition of the nation state means at the same time the loss of fundamental and civil rights.

The renowned German-British sociologist, publicist and politician Ralf Dahrendorf warned of this many years ago:

“Whoever abandons the nation-state thus loses the only effective guarantee of its fundamental rights up to now. Whoever today considers the nation state to be dispensable, thereby declares – however unintentionally – civil rights to be dispensable.” (4)

On such a far-reaching question, however, the people must have the last word: All citizens of a country entitled to vote must be given the right and the opportunity to express their opinion in a referendum.

Proposal of an expert to all state governments

Dr Stuckelberger, who has worked for WHO for over 20 years, made the following suggestion, according to “greatreject.org”:

Every country should send a public letter of protest to WHO.

The ‘governments’ should write a letter stating that the people do not accept that the signature of the Minister of Health can decide the fate of millions of people without a referendum. It is very important to send this letter from every country to the WHO in Geneva.

The WHO is asking all countries to implement the measures by May 2022 [this demand has been pushed out to 2024 in the meantime, see this].

So far, only the Russians had sent such a rejection letter (5).

International law does not allow for a UN regulation that is above the constitution of individual countries.

This is also true for the WHO – a UN organisation.

*

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a retired rector, educationalist and graduate psychologist.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Notes

