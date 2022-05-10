Selected Articles: Stay Calm and Censor On: Elon Musk Summoned to Parliament to Answer for His Pledge to Restore Free Speech

By Global Research News

Global Research, May 10, 2022

Stay Calm and Censor On: Elon Musk Summoned to Parliament to Answer for His Pledge to Restore Free Speech

By Jonathan Turley, May 09, 2022

Great Britain would now make censorship one of its greatest exports. To do so, they first have to stomp out advocates for free speech like Musk by threatening to bankrupt his company if it tries to restore free speech to the Internet.

Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Board” Is Even More Pernicious Than It Seem

By Glenn Greenwald, May 09, 2022

The power to decree what is “disinformation” now determines what can and cannot be discussed on the internet. It is now in the hands of trained disinformation agents of the U.S. Security State.

US and World Gripped by Fertilizer Crisis: High Commodity Prices and Food Insecurity

By Nathan Worcester, May 09, 2022

In the case of increasing costs for oil, natural gas, and coal, some politicians and green activists have argued that those fast-rising prices mark an opportunity to accelerate a move from hydrocarbons to wind, solar, and electrification.

New UK Government Data Shows the COVID Vaccines Kill More People Than They Save

By Steve Kirsch, May 09, 2022

New UK government data allows us to analyze the data in a way we couldn’t before. This new analysis shows clearly that the COVID vaccines kill more people than they save for all age groups. In other words, they shouldn’t be used by anyone. The younger you are, the less sense it makes.

Ukraine: How to Reach a Peace Agreement. China Could Play an Important Role as a Moderator

By Peter Koenig, May 09, 2022

If Peace and development are to be sustainable, western “sanctioning” of countries that do not follow western political and economic narratives, are no longer to be possible. Nor the stealing of foreign exchange reserves from countries which by their sovereign right, choose their own political and economic internal and external policies.

Biden Is Sending Ukraine Billions of Dollars of Weaponry It Can’t Use Properly

By Scott Ritter, May 09, 2022

The US Congress, on April 28, passed legislation that breathed life into a World War II-era law that would allow the US to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine on loan.

Russian Ambassador to US Says NATO Not Taking Threat of Nuclear War Seriously

By Dave DeCamp, May 09, 2022

While it’s widely believed that a direct war between NATO and Russia would quickly turn nuclear, the danger doesn’t appear to be factored into the Western approach to the war in Ukraine.

Pfizer and CDC Withheld Data, Leading to Harm and Death to Thousands

By Alexandra Bruce, May 09, 2022

DoD data shows clear increase in disease after injection and WorldInData.org reports a 73% of the COVID deaths in both high income and middle-high income nations (that could afford vaxx) occurred AFTER vaxx was released. In a pandemic, the most deaths should occur at the beginning, before treatment is available. However, the COVID vaxxines failed to improve health, which was apparently by design.

Florida Approves Release of Billions of GMO Mosquitoes

By Sustainable Pulse, May 09, 2022

Overlooking potential public health risks, lingering scientific questions, and deficient public data, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) approved the extension of Oxitec’s two-year field trial on Wednesday, which includes releasing several billion more genetically engineered (GE) mosquitoes into the Florida Keys — one of Florida’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

Video: Russia and Ukraine Both Claim New Victories in Donbass

By South Front, May 09, 2022

In the Kharkiv region, the front line have reportedly changed. The Ukrainian military launched a counteroffensive and achieved some success. After several days of fighting, units of the DPR, LPR and Russian Guards left the town of Russian Lozovaya and other nearby villages.

