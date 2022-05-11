Video: The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know. James Corbett

By James Corbett

Global Research, May 11, 2022

The Corbett Report 27 April 2022

The World Health Organization has already begun drafting a global pandemic treaty on pandemic preparedness.

What form will it take? What teeth will it have?

How will it further the globalists in cementing the biosecurity grid into place? James breaks it down in today’s episode of The Corbett Report podcast.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/PffPsR9R66uu/

The original source of this article is The Corbett Report

Copyright © James Corbett, The Corbett Report, 2022

