Facts About COVID-19

Global Research, May 12, 2022
Swiss Policy Research 1 March 2021
First published on March 25, 2021, Updated on May 12, 2022.
“The only means to fight the plague is honesty.” (Albert Camus, 1947)
Overview
- Lethality: The overall infection fatality rate (IFR) of the novel coronavirus in the general population (excluding nursing homes) is about 0.1% to 0.5% in most countries, which is most closely comparable to the medium influenza pandemics of 1936, 1957 and 1968.
- Age profile: The median age of covid deaths is over 80 years in most Western countries (78 in the United States) and about 5% of the deceased had no medical preconditions. In many Western countries, about 50% of all covid deaths occurred in nursing homes.
- Vaccine protection: Covid vaccines provide a very high, but rapidly declining protection against severe disease. Vaccination cannot prevent infection and transmission. A prior infection generally confers superior immunity compared to vaccination (in part due to mucosal immunity).
- Vaccine injuries: Covid vaccinations can cause severe and fatal vaccine reactions, including cardiovascular, neurological and immunological reactions. Because of this, the risk-benefit ratio of covid vaccination in healthy children and adults under 40 years of age remains controversial.
- Excess mortality: In most countries, the pandemic increased mortality by about 5% to 25%. Some of the additional deaths were caused not by covid, but by indirect effects of the pandemic and lockdowns (including an increase in drug overdose deaths).
- Symptoms: About 30% of all infected persons show no symptoms. Overall, about 95% of all people develop at most mild or moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization. Obesity, in particular, is a major risk factor for severe covid.
- Treatment: For people at high risk or high exposure, early or prophylactic treatment is essential to prevent progression of the disease. Numerous studies found that early outpatient treatment of covid can significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths.
- Long covid: Up to 10% of symptomatic people experience post-acute or long covid, i.e. covid-related symptoms that last several weeks or months. Long covid may also affect young and previously healthy people whose initial course of disease was rather mild.
- Transmission: Indoor aerosols appear to be the main route of transmission of the coronavirus, while outdoor aerosols, droplets, as well as most object surfaces appear to play a minor role.
- Masks: Face masks had no influence on infection rates, which was already known from studies prior to the pandemic. Even N95 masks had no influence on infection rates in the general population. Moreover, long-term or improper use of face masks can lead to health issues.
- Lockdowns: In contrast to early border controls (e.g. by Australia), lockdowns had no significant effect on infection rates. However, according to the World Bank lockdowns caused an “historically unprecedented increase in global poverty” of close to 100 million people.
- Children and schools: In contrast to influenza, the risk of severe covid in children is rather low. Moreover, children were not drivers of the pandemic and the closure of schools had no impact on infection rates in the general population.
- PCR tests: The highly sensitive PCR tests are prone to producing false positive or false negative results (e.g. after an acute infection). Overall, PCR and antigen mass testing had no impact on infection rates in the general population (exception: to sustain border controls).
- Contact tracing: Manual contact tracing and contact tracing apps on mobile phones had no effect on infection rates. Already in 2019, a WHO study on influenza pandemics concluded that contact tracing is “not recommended in any circumstances”.
- Vaccine passports: Vaccine passports had no impact on infection rates as vaccination cannot prevent infection. Vaccine passports could, however, serve as a basis for the introduction of digital biometric identity and payment systems. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warned as early as March 2020 that surveillance could be expanded during the pandemic.
- Virus mutations: Similar to influenza viruses, mutations occur frequently in coronaviruses. The omicron variant, which may have emerged from vaccine research, showed significantly higher infectiousness and immune escape, but 90% lower lethality.
- Sweden: In Sweden, covid mortality without lockdown was comparable to a strong influenza season and somewhat below the EU average. About 50% of Swedish deaths occurred in nursing homes and the median age of Swedish covid deaths was about 84 years.
- Influenza viruses: Influenza viruses largely disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet this was not a result of “covid measures”, but a result of temporary displacement by the novel coronavirus, even in countries without measures (such as Sweden).
- Media: The reporting of many media was rather unprofessional, increased fear and panic in the population and led to a hundredfold overestimation of the lethality of the coronavirus. Some media even used manipulative pictures and videos to dramatize the situation.
- Virus origin: Genetic evidence points to a laboratory origin of the new coronavirus. Both the Virological Institute in Wuhan (WIV) as well as some US laboratories that cooperated with the WIV performed various kinds of research on similar coronaviruses.
Overview Diagrams
Excess mortality by February 2022 (S)
Covid vs. flu pandemics (S)
Covid mortality in Sweden, the EU, and the US (S)
Sweden: Mortality since 1835 (S)
UK: Mortality since 1842, age-adjusted (S)
US: Monthly age-adjusted mortality (S)
US: Yearly age-adjusted mortality (S)
Germany: Monthly mortality s. 1950 (S)
Percentage of care home deaths (S)
US recessions in comparison (S)
North Dakota vs. South Dakota (S)
Lockdowns in Australia (S)
PCR tests: Sensitivity vs. Infectiousness (S)
Infections in Israel (S)
Post-vaccination deaths, USA, 1990-2021 (S)
Digital Identity (S)
Latest updates
Basics
General
- The Propaganda Pandemic (February 2022)
- The Return of the Flu (November 2021)
- The WEF and the Pandemic (October 2021)
- Global Covid Mortality (September 2021)
- Obesity and the pandemic (June 2021)
- The failure of PCR mass testing (June 2021)
- Pre-symptomatic transmission (June 2021)
- Covid versus the flu, revisited (March 2021)
- Why Covid is a “strange pandemic” (Sept. 2020)
Vaccines
- Vaccine victims? Recent high-profile cases (April 2022)
- Covid Vaccines: The Next Vioxx? (February 2022)
- Covid Vaccines: A Reality Check (December 2021)
- Covid vaccine adverse events (December 2021)
- Israel: Highest infection rate in the world (Sept. 2021)
- Israel: Why is all-cause mortality increasing? (April 2021)
- Videos: Vaccines: Successes and Controversies (Dec. 2020)
Early Treatment
- The Ivermectin Debate (July 2021)
- Molnupiravir: Caution (October 2021)
- Severe covid: An autoimmune attack? (July 2021)
- Is budesonide effective against covid? (April 2021)
- Remdesivir: An Epidemic Failure (October 2020)
Face masks
- The Mask Folly in Retrospect (August 2021)
- Danish Mask Study: No Benefit (November 2020)
- WHO Mask Study Seriously Flawed (September 2020)
Other topics
- Coronavirus doesn’t exist? (April 2022)
- How the CDC fooled the world (January 2022)
- Open letter by Prof. Ehud Qimron (Jan. 2022)
- Judgment day: Sweden vindicated (Dec. 2021)
- Meanwhile in Australia (June 2021)
- The Censorship Pandemic (May 2021)
- On the “people collapsing in Wuhan” (April 2021)
- Lockdowns: Fewer Suicides in 2020? (April 2021)
*
