This Week’s Most Popular Articles

Digital Tyranny: The EU Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate Framework

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 12, 2022

Reality vs. Illusion. People have been Robbed of their Ability to “Decipher between Fact and Fiction”

Dustin Broadbery, May 7, 2022

The Road to Worldwide Digital Tyranny: The QR Code Verification App Goes Global

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 7, 2022

New UK Government Data Shows the COVID Vaccines Kill More People Than They Save

Steve Kirsch, May 9, 2022

A Monetary Reset Where the Rich Don’t Own Everything

Ellen Brown, May 8, 2022

The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections

David John Sorensen, May 7, 2022

“World War III is Closer than Ever”: US War Machine to Increase Lethal Military Aid by Sending “Suicide Drones” to Ukraine

Timothy Alexander Guzman, May 7, 2022

The Real Reason Behind the EU’s Drive to Embargo Russian Oil

Tom Luongo, May 11, 2022

Stay Calm and Censor On: Elon Musk Summoned to Parliament to Answer for His Pledge to Restore Free Speech

Jonathan Turley, May 9, 2022

Russian Orthodox Church Under Threat of EU Sanctions

Steven Sahiounie, May 6, 2022

COVID-19 Vaccines: Proof of Lethality. Over One Thousand Scientific Studies

SUN, May 8, 2022

The COVID Pandemic and the mRNA Vaccine: What Is the Truth? Dr. Russell L. Blaylock

Russell L. Blaylock, May 8, 2022

Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Board” Is Even More Pernicious Than It Seems

Glenn Greenwald, May 9, 2022

Many People Fully Vaccinated for COVID Are Now Going Blind

Ethan Huff, April 29, 2022

The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion People

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 7, 2022

Biggest Lie in World History: There Never Was A Pandemic. The Data Base is Flawed. The Covid Mandates including the Vaccine are Invalid

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 12, 2022

The Key Issues within Ukraine. The Big Picture

Rod Driver, May 10, 2022

Video: The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know. James Corbett

James Corbett, May 11, 2022

Smartphones Are Killing Kids

Auguste Meyrat, May 11, 2022

“Preemptive Nuclear War”: The Historic Battle for Peace and Democracy. A Third World War Threatens the Future of Humanity

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 8, 2022

UK and US Governments Are Primary Obstacles to Peace Negotiations: Ukrainian News Outlet

Abdul Rahman, May 11, 2022

