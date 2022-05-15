Journalist: US is ‘a racist-violent country’

Mourners embrace each other while attending a vigil for victims of the shooting at a TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US, May 15, 2022. (Reuters photo)

The United States is “a racist-violent country rooted in the forced removal and enslavement of millions,” an African American journalist in Detroit says.

Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor at the Pan-African News Wire, made the remark during a phone interview with Press TV on after a white American gunman shot dead 10 people and injured three others in a mass shooting at a Black neighborhood in New York, in an act of “racially motivated violent extremism.”

Following the mass shooting on Saturday, the 18-year-old gunman surrendered to police in what authorities said would be investigated as a hate crime.

Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle, came to Buffalo from a New York county “hours away” to target the store in a predominantly Black community.

Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and two were white, officials said.

“This incident, unfortunately, confirms much of what we have been saying for many years. The United States is a racist-violent country rooted in the forced removal and enslavement of millions. Since the period of enslavement African people have been subjected to genocidal killings,” said Azikiwe.

“White supremacist ideology poses a continuing danger to African Americans and society in general. There is no refuge from this violence other than self-defense and revolutionary struggle,” he stated.

In an earlier interview with Press TV, Azikiwe said America was in fact “built on racism and genocide.”

US President Joe Biden on Saturday called for an end to “hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

Calling the incident “horrific,” Biden said that the nation “must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

Biden said that “we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.”

