Video: Dr. McCullough: Battling the Biopharmaceutical Complex for Our Lives

By Dr. Peter McCullough, John Leake, and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 15, 2022

A fascinating discussion with Dr. Peter McCullough and crime writer John Leake about their new book,

THE COURAGE TO FACE COVID 19: PREVENTING HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH WHILE BATTLING THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPLEX.

The book traces the travails of cardiologist/epidemiologist McCullough, who became an early leader in devising successful treatment protocols for covid patients and, after making it his mission to get the word out about the protocols, has been persistently attacked by what he describes as the biopharmaceutical complex while becoming a global leader among physicians and others seeking to save people around the world from the complex’s deadly agenda.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/hxIE7D1r89EF/

To purchase THE COURAGE TO FACE COVID 19: PREVENTING HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH WHILE BATTLING THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPLEX, go here: couragetofacecovid.com

This interview was originally published on The Whistleblower Newsroom.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Dr. Peter McCullough, John Leake, and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2022