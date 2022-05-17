Selected Articles: The War in Ukraine. Scott Ritter’s Switcheroo: “Why I Radically Changed My Overall Assessment”

By Global Research News

Global Research, May 17, 2022

The War in Ukraine. Scott Ritter’s Switcheroo: “Why I Radically Changed My Overall Assessment”

By Mike Whitney, May 16, 2022

On Sunday, the foreign policy blogs were abuzz with the news that Scott Ritter had done “an about-face in his assessment of the war”. It appears that the ex-Marine had examined recent developments in Ukraine and concluded that it’s going to be much harder for Russia to win than he had originally thought…

“Preemptive Nuclear War”: The Historic Battle for Peace and Democracy. A Third World War Threatens the Future of Humanity

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 16, 2022

Although the Ukraine conflict has so-far been limited to conventional weapons coupled with “economic warfare”, the use of a large array of sophisticated WMDs including nuclear weapons is on the drawing board of the Pentagon. According to the Federation of American Scientists, the total number of nuclear warheads Worldwide is of the order of 13,000. Russia and the United States “each have around 4,000 warheads in their military stockpiles”.

Did CIA Train Ukrainian Torturers?

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, May 16, 2022

Western media accuse Russia of perpetrating war crimes in Ukraine and committing human rights violations against civilians and prisoners. However, these same agencies are absolutely silent in the face of the evident practices of torture by Kiev’s agents against their enemies, which, curiously, present several similarities with the already known torture techniques applied by the CIA, according to a recent report by a journalist.

The NATO-Russia Conflict in Ukraine Prevents Progress at the China-EU Summit

By Jan Oberg, May 16, 2022

Since 1949, NATO has promised its taxpayers that they would live in peace. But today’s Europe is closer to catastrophe than ever before. The world-domineering Western paradigm of security politics has come to its end. But more dollars and weapons are pumped into it.

Why Ukraine War Has No Winners

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, May 16, 2022

The US President Joe Biden and Britain’s Boris Johnson vow that they will be satisfied with nothing less than a Russian defeat. The New Europeans — Poland and the Baltic States principally — also demand an apocalyptic end to Russia’s history.

Pfizer Appears to Have Committed Fraud, and If It Can be Proven in Court, Then Pfizer Will be Liable for All Injuries and Deaths Caused by Its COVID Vaccines

By Ethan Huff, May 16, 2022

The so-called “clinical trials” that Pfizer conducted on its messenger RNA (mRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” appear to have been completely fraudulent, which means the company could one day be held liable for all associated injuries and deaths.

Neoliberalism Coupled with GMO: Farmers’ Struggle Not Over, Corporate Takeover of Indian Agriculture Still Looms

By Colin Todhunter and Ranjit Singh Srai, May 16, 2022

The government’s apparent reluctance to implement the demands of farmers might indicate that the global corporations and financial institutions behind the legislationremain steadfast in seeking to secure what the laws aimed to bring about – the full-scale neoliberal marketisation of India’s agrifood sector, including the displacement of peasant farmers and independent, indigenous enterprises.

Video: Bill Gates Says Adults Over 50 Will Probably Have to Get COVID Boosters Every 6 Months… Until We Get Better Vaccines

By Cristina Laila, May 16, 2022

Why doesn’t Anderson Cooper ask his own doctor when he should get another booster shot? Bill Gates answered the question as if he’s a doctor: “It’ll be safe every six months…they might even make that shorter for people over 60 or 70… so we’re in for ongoing vaccination to stay absolutely safe.”

A ‘Precision Breeding’ Bill to Fast-track GMO Deregulation in England

By Beyond GM, May 16, 2022

According to the government purpose of the proposed Bill is to remove unnecessary barriers inherited from the EU to enable the development and marketing of precision bred plants and animals, which will drive economic growth and position the UK as the leading country in which to invest in agri-food research and innovation.

Cause to Fear a Remilitarized Japan

By Ra Mason, May 16, 2022

Japan is proposing to double its defense budget to around US$106 billion, or 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP). This move – like recent pledges by Germany to massively increase its military spending in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – brings the country full circle since it was militarily neutered following defeat in the second world war.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-war-ukraine-scott-ritter-switcheroo/5780485