The COVID Mandates and “The Right to Smile”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, May 18, 2022

“I love those who can smile in trouble.” Leonardo da Vinci

“I’m going to smile, and my smile will sink down into your pupils, and heaven knows what it will become.” Jean-Paul Sartre, No Exit

“For forth he goes and visits all his host;

Bids them good morrow with a modest smile,

And calls them brothers, friends, and countrymen. William Shakespeare, “Othello”

***

There are many devastating impacts of the Covid-19 mandates which in several countries are still ongoing:

The fear campaign, quarantines, engineered economic collapse contributing to poverty and mass unemployment, the destabilization of civil society (including education, health, culture, sports), not to mention the imposition Worldwide of a “vaccine” which is heralded as a “solution” to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

But there is another dimension which is barely addressed:

The Covid mandates have over more than two years affected how human beings interact with one another, at the individual, family and social levels as well as in the arena of politics.

The Covid mandates have relentlessly prohibited social gatherings, family meetings, Church reunions, social movements, etc. allegedly as a means to combating a non-existent “pandemic”.

But there is something else which is fundamental, intimately related to how people Worldwide communicate with one another.

“It’s the Right to Smile”

Smiling as a facial expression has existed since the dawn of mankind. It is an inherent feature of human beings.

Coupled with mandatory social distancing, the Covid mask hides our faces and prevents us from expressing our feelings while meeting and interacting with our fellow human beings.

The mandates create an aura of social despair.

Smiling and laughter reduces stress, encourages dialogue, exchange, solidarity, conflict resolution.

Smiling also constitutes a means to confronting the Covid-19 fear campaign.

(It contributes to healthy breathing, the “intake of oxygen-rich air”, it stimulates our vital organs, including our heart and lungs).

British actor John Cleese once said: “Laughter connects you with people”

Smiling is also a means of expressing love and emotion, which has been suppressed by the Covid mandates.

Is it relevant?

The devastating impacts of the covid mandates on mental health, (including a wave of suicides) which are largely the result of social engineering are amply documented.

These impacts are in large part due to restrictions on exchange, dialogue, socializing with fellow human beings, relations between children and parents, teachers and students, etc.

For details see Chapter XI my E-book entitled The 2020-22 Worldwide Corona Crisis.

Smiling Contributes to Mental Health.

“Smiling is a Fundamental Human Right” as Well as a Means to Combating “Political Tyranny”.

Beware of the “Fake Smile” of Billionaire Philanthropists and Corrupt Politicians

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-mandates-smiling-is-a-fundamental-human-right/5778371