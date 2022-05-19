Video: Biden: “Food Shortages Real” – Bird Flu PCR – PFAS Closes Farms￼

By Ice Age Farmer

Global Research, May 19, 2022

Ice Age Farmer 26 March 2022

Bread & circuses keep the masses asleep…and they are taking away the bread.

As Biden announces food shortages are coming — prompting many to go stock up, and likely necessitating food rationing — two massive attacks are allegedly being perpetrated against our food supply: a “bird flu” epidemic is sweeping Europe and the US, again fuelled by PCR tests, forcing mass depopulation of poultry & “backyard flocks.”

And farms contaminated with PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are being shut down as it is finally revealed that the “Biosludge” applied to farms (including organic!) was the equivalent of salting the Earth to destroy food production.

In this Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian breaks it down and explores what is going to happen next: a great awakening.

*

