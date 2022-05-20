Selected Articles: Video: George W. Bush: “The decision of one man [Putin] to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

By Global Research News

Global Research, May 20, 2022

Video: George W. Bush: “The decision of one man [Putin] to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 19, 2022

Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” These are the politicians who are responsible for far-reaching decisions including the use of nuclear weapons on a preemptive basis as a means of self defense. See: Bush’s Nuclear Posture Review 2001.

Detroit Organizations File Memorandum with Justice Department on Police Misconduct

By Abayomi Azikiwe, May 20, 2022

A press conference held by numerous community organizations in Detroit on May 19 demanded that the administration of President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice conduct an investigation into allegations of brutality and institutional racism by the police in the city of Detroit.

Video: Ukraine-Russia War Update. Phil Giraldi

By Philip Giraldi and Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, May 20, 2022

The following video is an interview of Philip Giraldi, former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer, with Judge Andrew Napolitano.

An Intellectual No-Fly Zone: Online Censorship of Ukraine Dissent Is Becoming the New Norm

By Alan MacLeod, May 19, 2022

Google has sent a warning shot across the world, ominously informing media outlets, bloggers, and content creators that it will no longer tolerate certain opinions when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Video: Biden: “Food Shortages Real” – Bird Flu PCR – PFAS Closes Farms

By Ice Age Farmer, May 19, 2022

As Biden announces food shortages are coming — prompting many to go stock up, and likely necessitating food rationing — two massive attacks are allegedly being perpetrated against our food supply: a “bird flu” epidemic is sweeping Europe and the US, again fuelled by PCR tests, forcing mass depopulation of poultry & “backyard flocks.”

Get Ready to be Muzzled: The Coming War on So-Called Hate Speech. “The Road towards a Totalitarian Society”

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, May 19, 2022

In the wake of a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, carried out by an 18-year-old gunman in military gear allegedly motivated by fears that the white race is in danger of being replaced, there have been renewed calls for social media monitoring, censorship of flagged content that could be construed as dangerous or hateful, and limitations on free speech activities, particularly online.

The New White Supremacist Consensus. The Latest Mass Shooter in Buffalo, New York

By Ajamu Baraka, May 19, 2022

The latest mass shooter in Buffalo, New York was clearly a racist, and identified with Ukrainian and other neo-Nazis. But white supremacy has a stronger hold on European and U.S. society than is commonly acknowledged. The avowed racist is not the only problem.

Statement from the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Promote Palestinian Human Rights

By Inter-Parliamentary Task Force, May 19, 2022

We are aware that there is a near consensus among international, Palestinian, and Israeli human rights organizations that Israel’s discriminatory practices against the Palestinians may amount to the crime against humanity of apartheid, as defined by Rome Statue and the Apartheid Convention. This conclusion has most recently been reached by Amnesty International and Michael Lynk, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

“Globalist Takeover”: New Food System Will Stop at Nothing to Control You

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 19, 2022

The globalist takeover agenda is nothing if not comprehensive. They’re coming at us from every possible angle, and whether we’re talking about biosecurity, finance, housing, health care, energy, transportation or food, all the changes we’re now seeing have one goal, and that is to force compliance with a totalitarian slave system.

FDA Dumps More Pfizer Documents: Why Were So Many Adverse Events Reported as ‘Unrelated’ to Vaccine?

By Michael Nevradakis, May 19, 2022

The Pfizer documents released this month by the FDA included a series of CRFs for patients who suffered some type of adverse event during their participation in the COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-video-george-w-bush-the-decision-of-one-man-putin-to-launch-a-wholly-unjustified-and-brutal-invasion-of-iraq-i-mean-of-ukraine/5780873