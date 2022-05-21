The Spread of the Culture of War

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, May 21, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Participating in this special episode of Grandangolo is Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, director of the Center for Research on Globalization (Canada), who traces the historical and geopolitical scenario of the war in Ukraine: provoked by the US-NATO strategy against Russia, it threatens to lead the world to nuclear war.

For the one hour TV video production broadcast nationwide in Italy on May 20, 2022, click image below

GRANDANGOLO – PANGEA, SPECIALE INTERVISTA A MICHEL CHOSSUDOVSKY

The gravity of the situation is confirmed by the fact that large NATO military exercises “planned long ago,” that is, before the Russian military operation in Ukraine, are underway throughout Europe, especially close to Russia. About 40,000 soldiers with land, air and naval weaponry are participating. In Italy, the Navy’s Mare Aperto 2022 exercise is underway, centered on Sardinia, with 4,000 military personnel from 7 countries and more than 65 ships, submarines, fighters and helicopters.

Participating in the exercise alongside the military are university students from 11 Italian universities, including Milan’s Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Venice’s Ca’ Foscari, Bologna’s Alma Mater Studiorum, Pisa’s Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Rome’s La Sapienza and Naples’ Federico II. Students are embarked on warships in the roles of political advisor and legal advisor, to “provide political legitimacy and legal framing” for military action. This operation is part of the dissemination of the culture of war, which is functional to the military preparation for war.

The culture of war is disseminated by the political-media apparatus in several ways: the very serious risk to which Europe is exposed with the further enlargement of NATO to Sweden and Finland is concealed; Ukrainian neo-Nazism is made to disappear by presenting the Azov regiment as a bulwark of “resistance”; anti-Russian hatred is stoked by going so far as to expel a Russian violinist from an international competition in Gorizia.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published in Italian on byoblu.

Manlio Dinucci, award winning author, geopolitical analyst and geographer, Pisa, Italy. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Featured image: Ukrainian troops prepare to fight Russian forces in Donbass (Source: Indian Punchline)

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Manlio Dinucci, Global Research, 2022