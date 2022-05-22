Bush Admits US Broke Promise on NATO Expansion; Says Ukraine Should ‘Destroy as Many Russian Troops’ as Possible

A prankster has duped former U.S. President George W. Bush into admitting the U.S. violated its promise to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO.

By Joe Lauria

GR Note. The authenticity of this video is yet to be fully ascertained. It should be noted that it is confirmed by Newsweek

A pair of well-known Russian pranksters claim to have tricked former U.S. President George W. Bush into speaking to them about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov posted a brief video to the Russian video sharing site Rutube on Tuesday that appears to show Bush speaking to the duo about the conflict. Kuznetsov and Stolyarov, who are also known as Vovan and Lexus, have made headlines in the past for pranking high-profile individuals including musician Elton John and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Believing that he was actually speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former U.S. President George W. Bush has been duped by a prankster into admitting that NATO expansion eastward towards Russia had violated a U.S. promise not to do so. “Listen, times change,” Bush says in a video created by the Russian prankster duo known as Vovan and Lexus.

After “Zelensky” calls Bush “a very, very wise person,” the former U.S. president says he didn’t want Russia to become a member of NATO either, but rather, “I wanted them on the fringe of NATO. I wanted Ukraine in NATO.”

Bush tells “Zelensky” that “your mission is to destroy as many Russian troops as you can.”

He then condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin for essentially putting an end to Wall Street and Washington’s domination of Russia under President Boris Yeltsin.

“I thought for a while that Russia would be more cooperative and then Putin changed dramatically,” Bush tells the fake Zelensky.

NATO’s expansion eastward is one of the causes of the Ukraine war, especially after the West in December rejected Moscow’s treaty proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. Russian pranksters (who have been banned from YouTube) put out a short video. Here is a longer clip:

