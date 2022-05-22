How to Prevent and Treat COVID Jab Injuries

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

The introduction of the experimental COVID jabs has opened the eyes of many to the fact that there are fundamental flaws with the vaccine program — not just with the mRNA shots, which have never existed before, but also with conventional vaccines

Toxins in food, water and air; vaccines, mRNA shots, electromagnetic field exposures and more, are making children sicker than any generation before them

When trying to prevent and/or treat a COVID jab injury, there are five toxic components that need to be addressed: spike protein toxicity, PEG, inflammation from the nanolipid, graphene oxide and nanotoxicity

A key tool in Dr. Michelle Perro’s treatment arsenal is spike protein-binding therapies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine

Other helpful remedies include fibrinolytic enzymes like lumbrokinase, NAC, pine needle tea, curcumin, zeolite and symptom-specific homeopathics

For the last two years, Dr. Michelle Perro has been in the trenches treating COVID-19 complications, not only from the infection but also from the jab, which is far more problematic and deadly.

Perro went to Yale as an undergrad, and then to Mount Sinai Medical School. She completed her postgraduate residency training in pediatrics at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. She now sees patients with an integrative approach, educates regarding GMOs, pesticides and environmental health and is working on her second book in California, where the pediatric population is highly vaccinated.

Perro’s Journey

During the first 40 years of her career as a pediatrician, she didn’t question the validity of vaccines. “Thinking that we would intentionally harm children is a very difficult reach,” she says. “It’s out of reach of many pediatricians.”

However, by the early 2000’s, she began to see a significant uptick in autism, and that led her down the proverbial rabbit trail to vaccines.

“[The rise in autism] correlated with my understanding of GMOs and pesticides,” she says. “However, when you start looking at one toxicant, you look at other toxicants, and that’s where I got into the field of environmental toxicity, including our food, air, water, EMFs, you name it …

Now I’m an advisor for NAEM [the National Academy of Medicine], and I’m working on a pediatric environmental health questionnaire. I wrote an Environmental Health Bill of Rights for children. So, I’m deep into this now — not just focusing on vaccines, but the global issue of protecting children from environmental toxicity …

Over 25 years ago, I became a homeopath, and then an integrated physician. I don’t talk about being a homeopath because it’s not taken well by a lot of my peers, but most of my treatment successes have been from homeopathy.”

Old Truths Are Being Re-Revealed

Interestingly, the introduction of the experimental COVID jabs has really opened the eyes of a large percentage of the population to the fact that there are fundamental flaws with the vaccine program as a whole — not just with the mRNA shots, which have never existed before, but also with conventional vaccines.

Dr. Maurice Hilleman, for example, a former head of Merck who developed polio vaccines, has admitted these vaccines were contaminated with dozens of viral pathogens, including simian virus 40 (SV40), which can cause cancer.

“This idea of vaccination contamination was exposed again in 2017, when they found nano contamination with heavy metals in 43 out of 44 vaccines in a study out of Italy,” Perro says.

“And these nanoparticles, because of their size, are inflammatory. They cross the blood brain barrier. And I am sure, without a doubt, that’s what’s linked to this neuroinflammatory process that we see with kids on the spectrum, the rise in ADHD and another neurosensory/ neurocognitive issues.”

Glyphosate Worsens Aluminum Toxicity

Perro also cites research showing glyphosate shuttles aluminum across the blood-brain barrier in six different ways. So, glyphosate, the most widely used herbicide in the world, and aluminum are synergistic.

This, too, is likely part of the equation, because children are highly exposed to glyphosate through food, which then shuttles the aluminum from their childhood vaccines straight into their brains. Aluminum is added to many vaccines as an adjuvant, because it elicits a stronger immune response.

This, in turn, results in higher antibody titers, which is how they measure vaccine effectiveness. The problem is, by stimulating the humoral antibody system only, and not the cellular immune system, you create an imbalance that can eventually lead to immune dysregulation, with the worst outcome being cancer.

In short, vaccination is not nearly as effective as the multifaceted immune response you have when exposed to natural infection. This is even more true for young children. As explained by Perro:

“It really speaks to why children are immunologically different than adults. Children are not mini adults, because they have that other arm of the immune system, the innate immune system …

Children have a very robust innate immune system, and they have a thymus, which involutes with time as adults — ours are long gone. Because of this innate immune system, and increased NK [natural killer] cells, they’re able to fight COVID.

That’s why children do so well with this virus. [They have] robust innate immunity, which is totally bypassed when you give somebody a vaccination. Dr. [Anthony] Fauci himself said in 2004 that natural immunity is better than vaccine induced immunity.”

Pediatric Side Effects From the COVID Jab

Once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the COVID jab for children, aged 12 to 17, it didn’t take long before Perro started seeing injuries in her practice.

“I was amazed at how many kids were injured … The types of reactions I started seeing were initially neurologic. Some of them in the beginning were simple but concerning, like tinnitus, which is ringing in the ear, and that could be horrific for a kid …

I had a musician who goes to Julliard, and he had severe acute onset [of tinnitus] after the first the Pfizer [shot]. It got worse after the second. I have colleagues who saw Guillain-Barre ascending paralysis … I saw cardiac [problems], myocarditis for sure, and abnormal heart rate responses like tachycardia and increased heart rate …

I saw POTS — postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome — something very common in Lyme disease that is very difficult to treat. Another weird thing I saw was this one child with rhabdomyolysis, where he had massive breakdown of his muscle tissue, which is a very rare event in childhood.

Then, I started seeing people develop symptoms who were unvaccinated, including myself. I got ‘spiked.’ That’s what I call it, ‘getting spiked.’

[I saw] teenage girls with heavy menstrual bleeding, prolonged bleeding, and other menstrual irregularities. There was a smattering of rashes, urticaria, hives — a bizarre host of rashes.

So, this is the kind of stuff we started seeing, and this began happening last June [2021], after ACIP, the American Committee of Immunization Practice, said, ‘Yep, 12-year-olds can be vaccinated [against COVID]’ …

Once again, we as clinicians … have to sort out how to fix it with tools not in the traditional toolbox. That’s what we’re faced with …

There is a bigger agenda here, because clearly these vaccines are dangerous for kids. There’s no doubt. The data is irrefutable, and yet we’ve proceeded. So, we’re dealing with other agendas here … I think parents need to rise up and protect their children, because this is not going away. If anything, it’s ramping up.”

Preventing and Treating COVID Jab Injuries

When trying to prevent and/or treat a COVID jab injury, there are five toxic components that need to be addressed:

Spike protein toxicity

PEG

Inflammation from the nanolipid

Graphene oxide

Nanotoxicity

Each of these can be modulated in a variety of ways. “That’s why we have to use an entire menu of things when treating a reaction from the COVID vaccine,” she says. A key tool in Perro’s treatment arsenal is spike protein-binding therapies like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. She explains:

“If you’re making spike [protein], even though kids don’t have a lot of ACE2 receptors, those spikes are everywhere. In mice, it is shown that they cross the blood-brain barrier. They’re disseminated, and then they tend to focus in your area of weakness.

They go into fat-loving tissues, they go into the ovaries, they seem to go everywhere. So, binding the spike protein, that’s one aspect, and there are different things you can do, both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical.

My favorite is ivermectin for the spike. I was giving kids 12 milligrams, initially, once a day. I went up to 12 mg twice a day for Omicron, but it depends on the size of the kid. For bigger kids, it’s 18 mg twice a day.

I didn’t see any toxicity with ivermectin. I’ve used ivermectin before, mostly for parasitic infections, and I never had any problem with ivermectin. I have not used hydroxychloroquine before, but now, for Omicron, I would use hydroxychloroquine, 200 mg twice a day.

I use a lot of quercetin and zinc together … To decrease inflammation, especially IL6, you also want to use a lot of immunomodulators, and a lot of supplements can do that.”

What’s in Perro’s Toolbox?

In addition to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to bind the toxic spike protein, and quercetin and zinc to boost immune function, Perro also uses the following remedies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and the prevention and treatment of COVID jab injuries:

I would also recommend getting plenty of sunshine, as infrared rays, especially the near-infrared spectrum, triggers melatonin production in your mitochondria. Melatonin is a potent antioxidant, and it increases glutathione, which is crucial for efficient detox. Melatonin also increases mitochondrial efficiency and energy production in the form of ATP.

Of course, eating organic is key since GMOs also have been demonstrated to decrease glutathione — the master antioxidant — and increase oxidative stress, which is the basis for all chronic disease. If you’re prone to sun burn, it could be a sign that you’re eating too many seed oils high in linoleic acid (LA), so to reduce your tendency to get burned, cut out all seed oils from your diet.

That includes restaurant foods, processed foods and condiments in particular, but also conventionally raised chicken and pork. A very low, virtually zero seed oil diet is probably one of the best ways to prevent sunburn, as well as chronic degenerative diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Adding in more whole food vitamin C can also be helpful for preventing sunburn. Acerola cherry (Barbados cherry) contains some of the highest amounts of vitamin C.

More Information

As noted by Perro, recognizing there’s a problem is always the first step. So, first, we have to recognize that our children are under toxic assault, and in many instances, the harming of children’s health appears to be intentional.

Step 2, then, is for parents to take back control and remove the systems that have taken over and are harming their children. While that may sound like an unsurmountable task, it doesn’t have to be. It begins with cleaning up your family’s diet, using food as medicine, growing some of your own food and getting back to basic principles of health and health care.

“We have to get them out of this infantilized system where people feel they have to run to the physician for every bruise, cut and boo-boo, ‘Quick, call the pediatrician!’

Not so. Parents have lost that ability and we have to regain it. Think about when we were kids. How often did you go to the doctor? I think I went once as a child. Our parents had some knowledge, so we need to regain that.”

Perro also believes we must begin to create parallel systems and structures, as suggested by Mattias Desmet, Ph.D. The power of this strategy was demonstrated by Vaclav Havel, a political dissident who eventually became the president of Czechoslovakia.

A parallel structure is any kind of business, organization, technology, movement or creative pursuit that fits within a totalitarian society while being morally outside of it. Once enough parallel structures are created, a parallel culture is born that functions as a sanctuary of sanity within a totalitarian world.

To learn more, see DrMichellePerro.com, and GMOscience.org, which is the nonprofit she cofounded in 2014. Also keep your eyes peeled for her next book, “Making Our Children Well,” which is scheduled to be published sometime in 2023.

