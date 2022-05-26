New Documentary: “Theaters of War: How the Pentagon and CIA Took Hollywood”

A documentary about the U.S. military’s editorial control over thousands of Hollywood’s films and television programs.

By Roger Stahl

Global Research, May 26, 2022

Media Education Foundation

If you’ve seen Top Gun or Transformers, you may have wondered: Does all of that military machinery on screen come with strings attached? Does the military actually get a crack at the script?

Theaters of War digs deep into a vast new trove of recently released internal government documents to bring the answers to these questions into sharp focus.

Traveling across America, filmmaker and media scholar Roger Stahl engages an array of other researchers, bewildered veterans, PR insiders, and industry producers willing to talk. In unsettling and riveting detail, he discovers how the military and CIA have pushed official narratives while systematically scrubbing scripts of war crimes, corruption, racism, sexual assault, coups, assassinations, and torture.

From The Longest Day to Lone Survivor, Iron Man to Iron Chef, and James Bond to Jack Ryan, Theaters of War uncovers an alternative “cinematic universe” that stands as one of the great Pentagon PR coups of our time. As these activities gain new public scrutiny, new questions arise: How have they managed to fly under the radar for so long? And where do we go from here?

Watch the trailer below.

The original source of this article is Media Education Foundation

Copyright © Roger Stahl, Media Education Foundation, 2022