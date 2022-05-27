Reporting From Davos: WEF’s Klaus Schwab Talks with Pfizer’s Albert Bourla: “We rather prevent the disease by vaccination, than cure it.”

Pfizer’s Objective: Saving the World

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, May 27, 2022

***

It is WEF 2022 – Day 3 – 25 May 2022.

Professor Schwab’s opening statement refers to WEF’s goal, “Our objective is to make the world a better place.” In fact, the WEF logo throughout Davos and the rest of the world is “World Economic Forum – Committed to Improving the State of the World”.

Just as a parenthesis, it reminds me of the slogan at the entrance of the World Bank, “Our Dream is a World Free of Poverty”. Whenever I passed this phrase, I couldn’t help thinking, “… And we make sure it will just remain a dream.”

The following is just a summary of the “dialogue”, reflecting the most salient points. It was clear from the outset that the entire conversation was orchestrated, maybe not so much for the public who attended the Davos event, the so-called Davos Man, they are supposedly in the know. But for the public at large who watch these WEF Davos videos around the globe, it hammers in another point of vaxx propaganda.

*

Pfizer’s Dr. Albert Bourla introduces himself as a Greek Jew and Holocaust survivor. Maybe his underlaying message was that he knows what suffering means – and he knows how to reduce, alleviate and eliminate the pain.

Answering Klaus Schwab’s question on the state of corona, Bourla said that

“The virus will not disappear, but we can get our lives back, we have the means, very effective vaccines, with that people are not dying anymore.”

It is unfortunate that Bourla did not mention even with one word, the Pfizer “vaccine” risks, let alone the death reports. Tens of thousands of people perished after and in connection with the Pfizer mRNA vaxxes. Pfizer is a criminal organization and has indeed criminal lawsuits on its books.

See this for more truth and this, Michel Chossudovsky: “Pfizer’s Secret Report on the Covid Vaccine…” and this.

Bourla continues, questioning himself, or the audience, “Are we scared of new viruses? — We should be prepared, but science will win.”

At this time a reference to Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice-president and Chief Science Officer, who already months ago sent via video a warning to humanity:

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/nrRTMMXYi9Nc/

See also this and this.

Schwab follows up with a provocative but leading question:

“Why should you be vaccinated, if you have treatment?”

And Bourla, without hesitation,

“Because we rather prevent the disease by vaccination, than cure it.”

He adds,

“We will continue to be vaccinated, so we need continuous vaccines.”

Prepared for this answer, Schwab doubles up, “Will it also be possible to combine vaccines, for example with the flu vaccine?”

There we go. This will be next, you will be given a flu-shot with mRNA qualities, possibly without you even knowing it.

Bourla confirms affirmatively, “Yes, we will combine.”

*

Now Schwab enters a new dimension. “Would you recommend changes in public-private cooperation?”

Bourla shoots back with a smile, “Yes, regulators EMA (European Medicine Agency) and FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) did very well in cooperation. FDA staff could not sleep for five days, as they had to approve a vaccine in 5 days, instead of years.”

Imagine, this open admittance of enormous wrong-doing, approving of a brand-new, never before tested, method of vaccine, the mRNA-gene-modifying type – even under the premise of “experimental approval”!

Tens of thousands have died from this “experimental vaccine”, but neither FDA, CDC, or EMA called for a halt of vaccination. Doesn’t this resemble part of a eugenist agenda?

There is a worldwide upward trend of vaccine deaths and injuries. The latest official figures (April 3, 2022) point to approximately:

69,053 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 10,997,085 injuries for the EU, US and UK Combined for a population of 830 million people

Based on reported cases. Only a small fraction of the victims or families of the deceased will go through the tedious process of reporting vaccine related deaths and adverse events to the national health authorities.

See this: Pfizer and FDA knew that vaccines were not safe.

Schwab continues in this vein. “Under this conditional approval, who takes the risk? Who is liable?”



Without hesitation, Bourla shoots, as if it were the most natural thing in the world: “Governments take the risk. This is part of our contract with Governments.”

Paraphrased:

“We provide the helping remedy, and the governments, as their part of the deal, cover the risk.”

Dr. Bourla did not mention that there were indeed governments who refused taking the risk – for example, Argentina. And Pfizer left. All governments should have refused taking the liability, and tens of thousands, maybe leading up to hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved.

*

Professor Schwab was now handing out more flowers: “You had such a success with mRNA can this success be replicated for other diseases, like malaria?”

Bourla: “We hope in the long run, but first we are working on the flu-vaccine, producing a flu-vaccine with the updated mRNA technology.”

Here we go. Instead of with the covid vaxxes, in the future, people will get their flu-shot mRNA-style, not a clue that these vaxxes may possibly contain the same poisonous concoctions that were found in the covid vaxxes, responsible for millions of adverse occurrences; dangerous and deadly “side effects” that the lot of the medical and scientific society did not dare – and still does not dare – to associate with the covid vaxxes, due to the risk of losing their medical license, or worse.

Professor Schwab continues with his bouquet of compliments: “You are leading a company so much focused on research. How did you manage when covid occurred and you were overburdened with research?”

Bourla’s quick response – “I am very proud of what we did and what we achieved”

Standing ovation.

Klaus Schwab – “Last question: With all your experience: What is your message?”

And again, Dr. Bourla doesn’t hesitate, as if he was trained for the answer: ”I learned a lot; people don’t know what they can and cannot do in their lives, what capacities they have when they are challenged. It was a big surprise.”

And now comes Bourla’s punch line: “What were the options – not do it – let the world die?

When you understand that the solution is you do it, or you let the world die, then you know what to do.”

Bourla’s final words, paraphrased – “Losing 3 billion dollars would be very painful, but it would not be the end of the world. But if we don’t find a solution, it’s going to very painful for all.”

Schwab, “Let us applause you. – We do it for two reasons:

First, it was very evident, your social responsibility, your sense for purpose, and

second – thank you for having so openly shared with us your objectives and also your concerns and what drives you. Thank you very much.”

Followed by another standing ovation.

And just as a sideline to and in parallel with the WEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), also based in Switzerland, Geneva, is holding its 75th Annual World Health Assembly during which it will be debated – who are the “debaters” is not public knowledge” – whether WHO will receive global powers to decide over our health and above and beyond its 194 member countries’ own Constitutions.

As Kissinger, alias Bill Gates would say: “Who controls the people’s health, decides over life and death.”

If approved, WHO will convert into WHT, or World Health Tyranny. The first set of government overarching rules would become effective in November 2022 – see this and this.

And, by the way, the World Health Assembly has also just renewed Dr. Tedros, the DG’s mandate for another five years.

*

We must resist. Collectively. In solidarity.

Yes, a New World Order may be necessary – but to the true benefit of the people: i) Forward to the concepts of democracy, born in Greece some 5 centuries BC; ii) Forward to the concept of sovereign nations, as we still knew them less than a century ago; and iii) Forward to an economy of “Small is Beautiful” – like in “Local Production for Local Consumption with Local Money and a Local Public Banking System; and Trading According to Comparative Advantages,” – As was still known on many Continents less than a century ago.

Definitely, Exit Globalization.

*

See for yourself, this pathetic, deceptive, promotional, propaganda dialogue between WEF CEO, Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla.

*

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is a screenshot from WEF

