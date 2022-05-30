The US Has Had 214 Mass Shootings So Far in 2022. Here’s the Full List.￼

By Shayanne Gal and Madison Hall

Global Research, May 30, 2022

Insider 27 May 2022

The United States is an unfortunate outlier.

As citizens around the country beg for gun reform — a recent poll from YouGov and Yahoo News said just under half of all Americans believe Congress should “make gun laws more strict” — mass shootings keep on occurring.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US, there have been 214 mass shootings in 2022 alone.

The United States has far more lax firearm laws and policies compared to other countries — the federal right to own a firearm is even baked into the United States’ constitution via the Second Amendment. Gun laws and regulations also vary from state to state: some states have more restrictive laws, while some allow for much greater firearm ownership rates for protection and hunting.

But America’s fascination with guns has taken a turn: firearms have since become one of the leading causes of death for Americans of any age, and, according to the Giffords Law Center, they’re also the leading cause of death for children below the age of 18.

Different sources differ on the definition of a mass shooting, but the Gun Violence Archive and the Congressional Research Service define it as an incident where four or more people were shot, excluding the shooter from being counted as a victim.

This table includes the names, locations, and casualty information from each mass shooting in the US in 2022:

You can view a report of any incident by visiting the list on the Gun Violence Archive’s website.

The original source of this article is Insider

Copyright © Shayanne Gal and Madison Hall, Insider, 2022