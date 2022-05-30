WHO Pandemic Treaty: Austria’s Minister of Health Admits to “Abolishing Democracy”. WHO as New World Governmen

Political privatization leads us to dictatorship

The liberal NAbg. Gerald Hauser caused Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) a lot of trouble with his questions about the WHO Pandemic Treaty. As is so often the case, the minister failed to provide any real answers to most of the parliamentary questions. This is nothing new in itself, because the parliament, which is supposed to represent our people, hasn’t mattered to the government since turquoise-green, just like the people themselves. However, despite all the hustling and extensive silence, Rauch admitted that health policy competencies are being handed over to the mostly private WHO – a clear abolition of our parliamentary democracy. When asked by the Wochenblick, Hauser was shocked by the minister’s callousness.

WHO as the new world government

As Wochenblick reported, the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA, World Health Assembly) took place this week. In the course of this meeting, the WHO wanted to be made a potential world government. According to the plans of the elite around Bill Gates, the national constitutions are to be overturned. A few weeks ago, Gerald Hauser made a parliamentary question about these scandalous events, which mean the end of our democracy in terms of health policy. But he hardly got any answers.

“I’m really shocked at how casually the answers were passed over and my questions weren’t specifically addressed at all,” explains Gerald Hauser in an interview with Wochenblick. The whole thing reminds him of the 137 resolutions in the first few weeks after the lockdown, where Parliament was passed without an assessment, the East Tyrolean describes indignantly. In addition, Hauser does not believe that it is up to the government to outsource our health policy to the WHO: “In my view, the government has no mandate to negotiate this. Who gave them legitimacy to negotiate the ceding of our rights, our state, to the WHO? And thus to a supranational institution that was not elected by the people!”

Negotiated past Parliament: MPs know nothing about the pandemic contract

The specific questions from the Freedom Party brought the Minister of Health, who is already the third Green in this position, into such distress that he simply refused many answers. Nevertheless, he admits that the handover of our democracy (so far limited to our health policy) to the largely private organization WHO will first be negotiated internationally and then taken over “according to our constitution”. As is well known, the judgment of the Constitutional Court on pandemic legislation showed that absolutely everything is now constitutional as soon as it is advertised by a “government expert”. Gerald Hauser is shocked that the Pandemic Treaty plays no role at all in Parliament, that there is no discussion about it.

“We are in the middle of negotiations without Parliament even remotely involved – the strategy seems to be that the government presents us with a fait accompli. Formally, this is not only a circumvention of the parliament but an undermining of parliamentary democracy!” – Gerald Hauser, shocked by the abolition of our democracy

The liberal people’s representative has the impression that many MPs know nothing about it:

“This state of affairs is untenable, you only find out about what’s going on here through alternative media such as Wochenblick and AUF1. Parliament was never informed! If we didn’t make any inquiries, we wouldn’t know anything anyway. And these inquiries are only answered sloppily, if at all, anyway.”

But in the response to the question, Rauch at least admits that in the end, Parliament will be faced with a fait accompli:

As with any international instrument, the domestic procedure will follow the Austrian Federal Constitution. Only when the legal nature of the WHO convention to be drawn up and negotiated by the INB, a treaty or another international instrument is certain, a decision on the domestic procedure in accordance with the Federal Constitution can be made. – Health Minister Johannes Rauch to Gerald Hauser

Resistance works!

However, the broad resistance against the planned disenfranchisement of the nation states has already had an effect, as Wochenblick reported. Because some points from the pandemic treaty, which would have brought the individual states into total WHO bondage in the event of a “health emergency”, have already been defused. A stage victory of the loud resistance!

Bill Gates almost 20%, Freemason advance equal to EU

The never-ending questions from the liberal deputy Hauser are also to be understood as part of this resistance. The “reactions” from the Ministry of Health, which can actually only be described as non-answers, speak volumes. Hauser researched for his bestseller “Raus aus dem Corona-Chaos”, which he wrote together with Dr. Hannes Strasser revealed who owns the WHO and who finances it (page 16 of the book). Most of these are the USA (14.67 percent) and Bill Gates with GAVI (18.15%), followed only then by Great Britain (7.79%), Germany (5.68%), the UN (5.09%) , EU (3.3%) and so on. The World Bank (3.42%) and Rotary International (3.3%) are also on the list. The fact that Rotary International – the association is considered to be the preliminary organization of international Freemasonry – “sponsors” as much as the EU is particularly explosive. That such sponsoring takes place without expecting anything in return is something that only the most inexperienced in politics would believe.

Therefore, the free parliamentarian Hauser, who was uncomfortable with those in power, wanted to know how the minister assesses that the WHO is basically sponsored by foundations, NGOs and private financiers and could therefore possibly act in their interests.

The first, snotty non-answer from the minister:

“The decision-making bodies are made up of the Member States. Only these are entitled to vote. In accordance with Article 56 of the WHO statutes, the WHA examines and approves the budget proposal and divides the expenditure among the members according to a key to be determined by the WHO. The key to be determined is based on the rating scale of the United Nations.”

So Rauch doesn’t even begin to answer the question of the parliamentarian Mag. Hauser, who was elected by the people! As we know, for example, the self-proclaimed philanthropist and world vaccinator Bill Gates is one of the main sponsors of the WHO and is probably pulling some strings in the background, but Rauch apparently doesn’t care or he just ignores it.

Scandalous non-response to the parliamentary question

The Minister of Health does not even begin to answer other very specific questions from the FPÖ MP. What is the government’s position on the pandemic contract? Blank answer full of letters. Rauch ignores the fact that Austria could cede its sovereignty to the WHO through this infamous agreement, as well as the question of how the government stands on the fact that a non-democratically legitimate body could possibly decide on future pandemic measures in Austria in the future. What comes out of the Ministry of Health is nothing more than smoke and mirrors. Hauser reacted like this: “I think it’s pathetic. One does not have the courage to admit that one is part of these international elites of the World Economic Forum, which are successively taking over the powers. Just not answering very specific questions tells me: Something is up!”

Hauser’s call to the government for immediate involvement

Gerald Hauser calls for the immediate involvement of Parliament in the legislative process:

I call for the immediate involvement of Parliament, for immediate decision-making as to whether Parliament even wants the WHO to decide on our health policy in the future. We at the FPÖ do not want this, this systematic undermining of the National Council as a legislative body. We want to retain national sovereignty and we don’t want Bill Gates and Co. to decide on health policy and measures in Austria in the future and the representative, parliamentary democracy in Austria to be undermined for this. The legislative body must remain the Austrian Parliament! And it is supposed to represent the Austrians. The sovereign should decide. We want to get through the next pandemic, as defined by the WHO, with common sense and a sense of proportion, without lockdowns and without collateral damage to society. I don’t want unequal treatment of the unvaccinated. The law emanates from the people and is represented by the elected institutions.

As evidence here the scandalous majority non-response to the parliamentary question with the meaningful admission.

*

