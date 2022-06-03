Jaime C.

Last Month’s Most Popular Articles

By Global Research News

Global Research, June 03, 2022

Video: Pfizer’s “Secret” Report on the Covid Vaccine. Beyond Manslaughter. The Evidence is Overwhelming. The Vaccine Should Be Immediately Withdrawn Worldwide

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 29, 2022

Digital Tyranny: The EU Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate Framework

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 27, 2022

Biggest Lie in World History: There Never Was A Pandemic. The Data Base is Flawed. The Covid Mandates including the Vaccine are Invalid

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 22, 2022

The War in Ukraine. Scott Ritter’s Switcheroo: “Why I Radically Changed My Overall Assessment”

Mike Whitney, May 16, 2022

Dear Friends, Sorry to Announce a Genocide: Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Pfizer “Confidential Report”

Dr. Naomi Wolf, May 31, 2022

The Vaccine Death Report: Evidence of Millions of Deaths and Serious Adverse Events Resulting from the Experimental COVID-19 Injections

David John Sorensen, May 28, 2022

The COVID Pandemic and the mRNA Vaccine: What Is the Truth? Dr. Russell L. Blaylock

Dr. Russell Blaylock, May 27, 2022

French Lieutenant Colonel Jacques Guillemain: “Ukrainian soldiers are entrenched in the cities”

Jacques Guillemain, May 24, 2022

The U.S. Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II

James A. Lucas, May 23, 2022

Reality vs. Illusion. People have been Robbed of their Ability to “Decipher between Fact and Fiction”

Dustin Broadbery, May 7, 2022

The “Killer Vaccine” Worldwide. 7.9 Billion People

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 29, 2022

Video: The Plan. WHO Plans to Have 10 Years of Pandemics (2020-2030). “Proof that the Pandemic was Planned with a Purpose”

Stop World Control, June 1, 2022

For Bill Gates, It’s “Moneypox”: Simulation of Fictitious Monkeypox Virus Pandemic in March 2021, Goes Live in May 2022

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, June 2, 2022

“Preemptive Nuclear War”: The Historic Battle for Peace and Democracy. A Third World War Threatens the Future of Humanity

Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 27, 2022

Bill Gates Lays Out Plan for Global Takeover

Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 26, 2022

Microplastics From Masks Found Deep in Lungs of the Living

Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 25, 2022

Pfizer Tells Federal Judge that Pfizer Owns the Federal Government and Is Thereby Immune to Normal Contract Law

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, May 24, 2022

Global COVID Summit Declaration Representing 17,000 Physicians and Medical Scientists

Dr. Robert Malone, May 22, 2022

The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It’s About Germany

Mike Whitney, May 14, 2022

New UK Government Data Shows the COVID Vaccines Kill More People Than They Save

Steve Kirsch, May 9, 2022

Monkeypox: “Fool Me Twice, Shame on Me”

Mike Whitney, May 28, 2022

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/last-months-most-popular-articles-5/5782399

