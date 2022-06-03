Today, We’re Living in Orwell’s 1984￼

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, June 03, 2022

You remember “1984” by George Orwell?

The film based on the book of the same title, was released in the US in 1984, here available on Youtube in its original format. You can watch here or right below.

Watching it gives you a similar impression as listening to and watching the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF), that played out in Davos, Switzerland, from 23 – 26 May 2022.

It displayed a dystopian world, where war is peace and peace is war,

where lies are propagated 24/7,

so you believe they are the truth, and when you finally look the truth into the eyes, you laugh, because it’s so incredible, that you believe it is just another lie.

We are living right in 1984.

That’s the WEF. That’s Davos. That’s the Globalists.

That’s the dark cult of the elite, the truth of the eugenists.

That’s what the Great Reset, UN Agenda 2030 – and the 4th Industrial Revolution would have in store for us, if we allowed it to happen – that’s Klaus Schwab’s wet dream.

He and his WEF – and all the elite-adherents – believe this will be their future world, a dystopian world, where nothing is what it seems, with a drastically reduced population, with the surviving people being digitized transhumans, slaves for the elite, who own nothing but are happy.

That’s what the WEF’s plans are, or rather were, before Davos 2022, with WHO holding its annual World Health Assembly in parallel with the WEF – remember, there are no coincidences – debating on how to overrule the sovereignty of its 194 member countries with an all controlling “Pandemic Treaty”, transferring the privately owned WHO into WHT, for World Health Tyranny.

Yes, 80% of the WHO is owned by private interests, it’s not really a UN agency, it responds to those who fund it: largely Big Pharma, Bill Gates, and numerous other private interest groups and billionaire individuals.

They are failing bitterly.

At least for now. Globalization, their dream, is falling apart. They will continue trying, and we have to be on continuous alert.

Remember, Freedom doesn’t come for free.

We have to fight for it.

But We, the People, shall overcome!

