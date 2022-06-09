Putin Mocks West for Naming Inflation After Him

Responding to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have imposed a slew of anti-Russian sanctions aiming to “isolate” Russia from the global economy.

Commenting on the Western sanctions targeting Russia’s economy, President Vladimir Putin stated that it is impossible to isolate such a big country.

“For a country like Russia, it is impossible to be surrounded by a fence from the outside,” he said. “And we ourselves are not going to erect such a fence around [our own country]”.

The Russian president also explained that the country is never going to have a closed economy. According to him, Moscow does not aim to create a Soviet-style “iron curtain” around itself, rather preferring to remain open to any nation wanting to do business with it. Those that opt not to trade with Russia will only be “robbing themselves”, Putin said.

Putin also addressed claims that he is personally responsible for skyrocketing inflation in Western countries, saying that he has nothing to do with the economic hardships faced by other nations.

“This is a result of their [Western countries] own mistakes [made during a long time],” he noted.

With US officials regularly referring to their country’s record-high inflation as “Putin’s price hike”, the Russian president joked that “they already call inflation with my name”.

Putin also suggested that the current generation in Russia has the same fate as Russian 17th century emperor, Peter The Great, who “returned and strengthened territories”.

“This fate also fell on us,” the president concluded.

He explained that if a country is not able to make its own sovereign decisions, then it’s a colony, especially in today’s harsh geopolitical conditions.

“In order to claim to be a leader, let alone a global leader, […] any country, any people, any ethnic group must ensure its sovereignty,” Putin continued. “A country is either a sovereign nation or a colony. There is nothing in-between”.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, the West condemned it as an “invasion” and responded with a slew of sanctions targeting its economy, businesses, culture, media, sports, as well as many other spheres.

The Kremlin has criticised western sanctions as an attempt to “isolate” Russia, underlining that such efforts are destined to be fruitless.

https://sputniknews.com/20220609/putin-on-western-sanctions-its-impossible-to-isolate-russia-1096158008.html