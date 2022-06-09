Selected Articles: The Devastating Impacts of the COVID-19 Vaccine Confirmed: We Were Lied to: Game Over, We Won.

By Global Research News

The Devastating Impacts of the COVID-19 Vaccine Confirmed: We Were Lied to: Game Over, We Won. Steve Kirsch

By Steve Kirsch, June 08, 2022

I now have a survey question that, when tested against a neutral audience, gives a very strong signal. Turns out that most people think that the COVID vaccines have killed more people in just 1.5 years than all 70+ vaccines combined over the past 32 years. The more unvaccinated you are, the more likely you are to notice this. If you’ve had four doses, it was nearly tied.

A New Generation of US-trained Extremists Is Fighting Russia. Are We Prepared for the Blowback?

By T.J. Coles, June 08, 2022

US agencies have directly and indirectly trained and empowered Nazis and ultra-nationalists at home and abroad to fight Russians in Ukraine. This program follows the blueprint established by Western intelligence agencies in Afghanistan and Syria.

“The Terrarium Economy” Amidst an Accelerating Concentration of Wealth. The Rise of Corporate Governance

By Emanuel Pastreich, June 08, 2022

We, the vast majority of humanity, and especially the citizens of the United States, live in a terrarium economy. The accelerating concentration of wealth over the past decades, and the resulting control of agriculture, manufacturing, distribution, information and communication by a handful of multinational corporations means that the ultimate decisions of consequence are made by powers beyond our ken and our control.

What Are the Prospects for Peace?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, June 08, 2022

The US and UK are now equipping Ukraine with missiles that can be used for attacks on Russia’s Black Sea naval base in Crimea. Once such an attack occurs, the US and NATO will be at war with Russia, a situation China could take advantage of by occupying Taiwan.

The Shelling of Donbass Civilians: Two French Journalists Under Ukrainian Artillery Fire for Five Hours

By Laurent Brayard, June 08, 2022

Yesterday 4 June, Christelle and I were waiting for confirmation of a mission to the front line, with the intention of going to the scene of the shelling of civilians by Ukrainian artillery. This kind of mission aims to show the general public that civilians are priority targets of the Ukrainian army and the Kiev regime.

Washington’s Shifting Taiwan Policy Aims for an Asian “Ukraine”

By Brian Berletic, June 08, 2022

The United States is openly talking about its arming of Taiwan no longer in general terms of ensuring “sufficient self-defense,” but rather specifically to “win against China,” thus confirming Beijing’s longstanding claims that Washington has been provoking conflict in what is China’s internal political affairs recognized as such by even the US and its official recognition of the One China Policy.

US Government’s Summit of the Americas Fails: Boycott by Presidents of Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras, Guatemala

By Ben Norton, June 08, 2022

As the US government’s Summit of the Americas opens in Los Angeles, California, the presidents of Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras, and Guatemala have refused to attend, protesting the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. The US government’s Summit of the Americas started on June 6 in Los Angeles, California. And the event proved to be a major diplomatic failure for the Joe Biden administration.

WHO and WEF Globalists Coordinate Their Global ‘Reset’

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, June 08, 2022

Each year, the world’s elite hop into their private jets and descend upon Davos, Switzerland, the location of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos Forum. Here, the self-proclaimed ruling class spend the week discussing their visions of the future and how to impose their ambitions on the rest of the world.

Canadian Immigration Policy and the Toronto Lobby’s ‘Century Initiative’ Project

By Prof Rodrigue Tremblay, June 08, 2022

Few people know that an obscure political organization, founded in 2011 by a small lobby of businessmen and journalists from Toronto, and bearing the name ‘Century Initiative‘, has proposed to triple the Canadian population by the year 2100.

An Appalling Slur on the Civilisation State That Is India

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, June 08, 2022

The outrage in the Muslim world over the transgression of the red line in anti-Muslim politics in India is understandable, although the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party acted swiftly for damage control. The point is, the world has taken note that anti-Muslim politics has reached a crescendo in India and is undermining the country’s democratic foundations.

