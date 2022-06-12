Cases of Brain Damage in Children Skyrocket Following COVID-19 Vaccines

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, June 12, 2022

Health Impact News 26 May 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

First published on Jun2 2, 2022

Weakened hearts, blood clots, and now you can add neurological brain damage to the list of side effects being reported in children following COVID-19 vaccinations.

In at least one case, one poor child developed all three conditions.

In a case study published earlier this month (May, 2022) in the Journal of Neuroimmunology, a 15-year-old girl developed encephalopathy, myocarditis, and thrombocytopenia simultaneously following the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

As billions of people are getting vaccinated, it is not surprising that vaccine-related adverse events are coming into focus and being reported in the scientific literature.

Here we report a case of COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine-associated encephalopathy, myocarditis, and thrombocytopenia following the second dose of vaccine which responded dramatically to methylprednisolone. (Source.)

Neurological issues are common side effects of all childhood vaccines, and are often grouped under the label of “autism.” There is a very clear correlation with increased vaccinations of children to rising rates of autism in the United States, even though the U.S. Government health agencies refuse to acknowledge any causal effect between the bloated childhood vaccine schedule and diagnoses of autism.

It is no surprise, therefore, that we are seeing similar reports following the deadly COVID-19 vaccines.

But how do reports of brain damage following COVID-19 vaccines compare to the rate of brain damage reported with all other vaccines administered for the previous 30 years before the roll-out of the COVID-19 experimental shots?

To develop a baseline, I chose to search VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) for all cases reporting “encephalopathy” following vaccination.

“Encephalopathy” is a term for “any diffuse disease of the brain that alters brain function or structure.” (Source.)

This term alone does not represent all the cases of neurological damage to the brain that are reported in VAERS, but it does give us a point of reference to compare cases reported after COVID-19 shots as compared to all other FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30+ years.

And what I found was that there is a 2,000%+ increase in brain injuries being reported after COVID-19 shots.

Here are the results based on a search for “encephalopathy” symptoms after COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.) Notice the high rate of death among these cases of “encephalopathy.”

This is the result from 17 months of COVID-19 vaccine distribution since December of 2020, when the vaccines were given emergency use authorization, which is over 64 cases per month.

By way of contrast, for the previous 30 years (360 months) before the COVID-19 vaccines started, there were 1,068 cases of “encephalopathy” reported after all other FDA-approved vaccines, an average of less than 3 per month. (Source.)

That is an increase of over 2000%.

Here are a few faces from some children who lost their lives due to brain damage because their parents forced them to get one of these shots, as reported on social media.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

All images in this article are from HIN

The original source of this article is Health Impact News

Copyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cases-brain-damage-children-skyrocket-following-covid-19-vaccines/5782160