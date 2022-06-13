Ukrainian Army Shelling of Donbass Civilians: A Day in Hell Without End￼

By Christelle Néant

For several days, the Ukrainian army has been intensively shelling several towns in Donbass (Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeyevka, Stakhanov) in the middle of the day, causing numerous victims among civilians.

On 4 June 2022, Donetsk was heavily shelled. After the bombardment of the Petrovski district, during which we found ourselves trapped for five hours under the shelling (see the article by my colleague Laurent Brayard), the Ukrainian army shelled the city centre in the evening with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The day’s toll: five civilians dead and 24 injured, including a five-year-old child.

These intensive terror bombings against previously relatively unscathed areas became the norm in the days that followed.

On 5 June 2022, Donetsk was shelled again, as well as Gorlovka. As in the previous day’s shelling of the Petrovsky district, the entire arsenal available to the Ukrainian army was used against residential areas in Donbass: 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, 122 mm, 152 mm, and 155 mm (NATO standard) artillery and multiple rocket launchers. One civilian was killed and six wounded as a result of the fire.

The massive appearance of 155 mm artillery shells (fired by American and then French guns) during these bombardments proves that, contrary to what Kiev’s propaganda tells us (taken up by the Western media), it is not the Russian army but the Ukrainian army that is bombing the residential areas of these Donbass towns.

Indeed, the 155 mm is a NATO standard, and there are no weapons of this calibre in the Russian armament. The use of these NATO weapons to bomb residential areas where there are no military targets makes the supplier countries (United States and France) complicit in war crimes, since they supply these weapons to Ukraine knowing full well how the Ukrainian army will use them in the Donbass.

On 6 June 2022, the Ukrainian army again intensively shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, targeting the TV relay antenna there. Ukrainian soldiers also shelled the Leninski and Kievski districts of Donetsk, as well as Yassinovataya, Makeyevka, Gorlovka and Volnovakha. Nine civilians were killed and 18 wounded as a result of the shelling.

On 7 June, the Ukrainian army particularly shelled the Kievski and Petrovski districts of Donetsk, as well as Krasny Partizan, Makeyevka, Yakolevka, and Gorlovka. One civilian was killed and six injured as a result of the shelling.

On 8 June, Donetsk city centre was targeted by the Ukrainian army, which fired six 155 mm shells at the area around the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) government building and Lenin Square. Gorlovka and Makeyevka were also heavily shelled that day. In total, the Ukrainian army’s shelling left one civilian dead and 11 injured, including a six-year-old girl.

On 9 June 2022, the Ukrainian military again shelled the Kalininski district of Donetsk (in the east of the city), firing nine 155mm artillery shells, killing one woman and wounding two other civilians. Two civilians were wounded in the firing on two other districts of Donetsk, and three civilians were wounded in the firing on Gorlovka, which is now a daily occurrence. In Verkhnetoretskoye, one civilian died as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army. At the time of writing, two civilians had died and seven were injured in the DPR.

In just five days, 19 civilians have died and 72 have been injured by the Ukrainian army’s terror bombardment of DPR towns.

And just today, the Ukrainian army shelled the town of Stakhanov in the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) with Ouragans multiple rocket launchers, killing 15 civilians and wounding 10.

It is clear that Ukraine is seeking with these terror bombings to divert the attention of the allied forces now approaching Slaviansk, while at the same time avenging itself for its defeats by terrorizing the civilian population with random bombings that destroy a large number of infrastructures that Russia will have to rebuild at its own expense. One stone, three blows.

But Moscow has understood the purpose of the firing, and nothing will distract the Russian army, and the troops of the DPR and the LPR, who are advancing inexorably.

Because of this terrorist tactic of Kiev, the civilians of Donbass are living a day in hell without end under the shells and rockets of the Ukrainian army, in the deafening silence of the Western media, which praise the qualities of the guns that are used to deliberately assassinate these same innocent civilians.

