“Meditations” at the “Start of World War Three”: “Great Reset”. Massive Transfer of Wealth, Blitzkrieg of the Mind and the Soul

By Emanuel Pastreich

June 14, 2022

***

During the first year of the Third World War, because the nature of that war was so unlike any war that had come before, most citizens mistook military operations for individual crimes and incidents, flaws of character of specific politicians.

This was no accident, of course. It was the strategy from the beginning to deceive the public by launching silent offensives invisible to the naked eye.

The billionaires assumed that the little people would be so frightened by the unfamiliar, so busy taking care of relatives sick from vaccines, so distracted by social media and sexually-laden music and videos, so dumbed down by the foolish and juvenile television news, and so indoctrinated by an educational system detached from human experience, that they would not be able to grasp what was happening in any terms more complex than vague fear and free-floating anxiety.

If the citizens wanted salvation, it was assumed, they would turn to the false saviors and fraudulent revolutionaries that had been prepared for them in advance, the tame Donald Trumps and Bernie Sanders of the world.

The experts employed by the billionaires assumed, following the scenarios they had conducted over and over on their supercomputers, that this blitzkrieg of the mind and soul, this warfare that first takes apart the institutions that determine what is truth, what is real, would be too overwhelming. Citizens would not be capable of conceiving that a class of people lied about everything, and planned to isolate everyone, and eventually to eradicate everyone—or so it was assumed.

The Great Reset was supposed to be like rape of the Americas in the 17th and 18th centuries, like the rape of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries, or like the rape of India, Bangladesh and China in the 19th and 20th centuries. In other words, it was to be a massive transfer of wealth and a massive enslavement of the population made possible by the destruction of not only governments and economic systems, but of the civilization itself.

At first, because the billionaires hid themselves behind third parties, politicians, CEOs, and authority figures, they assumed that the little people would only go after those that they had set up to be the villains.

They anticipated that the little people would not even start to grasp who really ran the show until they were subject to vaccine passes at every financial transaction, locked in smart cities by geo fencing, and subject to 24/7 monitoring by robots and drones that would make it impossible for them to meet with others, or to organize.

But the billionaires made a few miscalculations. They did not figure that some people would go entirely off the grid so quickly. Moreover, their hubris was so great that they forgot they were not gods.

Their emotions led them to give the wrong orders to their banks of supercomputers calculating how to ease humanity into this new prison planet.

More importantly, the billionaires discovered that they, as humans, could not sever themselves completely from their society, from the civilization that they had poisoned as part of the Great Reset.

They thought they could wipe out analogous sapiens, following the model for the extermination of the Neanderthals that Yuval Noah Harari, their spiritual leader, discussed at the World Economic Forum.

But the children of the billionaires, and even they themselves, found that they were addicted to that same social media; that they had friends among the damned, and that they were drawn into the same psychological operations that were meant to subdue their victims.

The billionaires grew sloppy, and they pushed for big changes too early, too rapidly, because fear was creeping into their guarded chalets at Davos.

They started to lose the loyalty of the factions they had cultivated in the military, in intelligence, and in the corporate world because it became obvious that, like the engineers who built the pyramids, those overpaid technicians constructing the smart cities were themselves targeted for extinction.

This truth the billionaires could not hide so easily because those with the most money are not always the smartest.

As the stakes went up, as blatant operations like destroying food processing plants to create food shortages, or running dozens of false flag operations to stir up racial division, when those operations grew stale and predictable, when too many people wrote about these events on Facebook, more people than the private intelligence firms could shut down, then even those blinded by the endless propaganda started to awaken from their slumber.

Small numbers of committed citizens, in defiance of the supercomputer calculations, rose to the occasion and wrote powerful articles, inspired rather than intimidated by the oppression that they faced. Those writings overwhelmed the insipid mush fed to the people by the corporate media and started, bit by bit, to turn the tide.

The second stage of the war had started. The digital Wehrmacht of the World Economic Forum had bogged down at its Stalingrad.

That is to say that a substantial resistance emerged that could not be resected using either the carpet bombing of corporate journalism, nor the precision hits of classified operations.

Cracks started to appear in the previously solid front. Billionaires started second guessing other billionaires. And green started to spring up in a desert of profit-driven post-human AI governance.

*

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

