What Weapons Has Ukraine Received from the US and Allies?

By Hanna Duggal and Marium Ali

Global Research, June 16, 2022

Al Jazeera 15 June 2022

The following are excerpts of a carefully documented report by Al Jazeera. Our thanks to Al Jazeera for bring this article to our attention.

Since the Russian invasion on February 24, Ukraine has received billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and military equipment from at least 28 countries.

Twenty-five of the 28 nations providing military assistance to Ukraine are NATO members, including the US and UK, which are supplying Kyiv with sophisticated weapons such as multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS). Despite its growing arsenal, Ukraine, which has an active military personnel of just 200,000, is significantly outgunned by Russian forces.

What weapons has Ukraine received?

The military aid sent to Ukraine includes conventional weapons as well as more advanced equipment and weaponry.

What weapons has the US provided?

During the Russian invasion, the US has committed at least $54bn in aid for Ukraine, including more than $20bn in military support approved by Congress in May, as well as a number of aid packages approved in March.

The DoD package includes:

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;

Five counter-artillery radars;

Two air surveillance radars;

1,000 Javelins and 50 Command Launch Units;

6,000 anti-armour weapons;

15,000 155mm artillery rounds;

Four Mi-17 helicopters;

15 tactical vehicles;

Spare parts and equipment

Advanced weaponry

On June 1, the Biden administration said it would provide Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) under the condition that Ukrainian forces not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory.

The M142 HIMARS is a high-tech lightweight rocket launcher that can strike targets at a range of 80km (50 miles). This is almost double the range of the current M777 howitzers, which the US promised to provide earlier in the conflict.

