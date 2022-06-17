Ukraine: The Disinformation of the Information System

By Manlio Dinucci

Global Research, June 17, 2022

What is the reliability of the “information system on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict” is confirmed by this latest episode: Senator Bruno Tabacci, Undersecretary of State for the Presidency of the Council, credits the Corriere’s fake news: “Dinucci’s book quoted by Putin in the celebratory speech in Moscow.”

The desecrated document on “Disinformation in the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict,” compiled by the Republic’s Security Information System, attributes the presence of neo-Nazi forces in Ukraine and Russophobia to “narratives of Russian propaganda,” and presents “attacks on Zelensky’s image” as the fruit of Russian propaganda. What the real situation is emerges from the reports released by the Ukrainian news agency itself. These include the banning of the Socialist Party of Ukraine and the confiscation of its assets, measures taken against ten other political parties; Zelensky’s order to destroy 100 million Russian books, including all the classics of Russian literature, because they “spread Evil.” While Russian and Belarusian athletes are excluded from 125 international competitions, at an international boxing competition in Hungary a Ukrainian athlete displays the neo-Nazi Azov flag and refuses to remove it.

The desecreted document also attributes to Russian propaganda reports that there are 30 bio-laboratories in Ukraine linked to the Pentagon and a network of U.S. and European companies. There is plenty of evidence, however, from a U.S. investigative journalism agency and other sources, not only of their existence but of their activities consisting of developing and testing pathogenic viruses for biological warfare. The Russian government asked the United Nations to send a commission of inquiry to Ukraine, but received a sharp refusal. What the dangers posed by the bio-laboratories in Ukraine are to the whole of Europe and the world is also denounced by Tultsi Gabbard, a U.S. politician from the Democratic Party.

Manlio Dinucci, award winning author, geopolitical analyst and geographer, Pisa, Italy. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

